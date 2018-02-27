City town hall meeting to focus on finances

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said Wednesday’s Town Hall Meeting is all about government transparency.

“I’ve heard a lot of positive comments about the meeting. Citizens are excited to share their wishes,” Winn said. “This is all about transparency and serving the public’s needs.”

The gathering will focus on Tooele City finances and begins at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall.

The meeting will also be streamed live on Tooele City’s Facebook page.

“The meeting was my idea and the council agreed it would be good to present this information to the public,” the mayor said.

Winn said she will begin with a presentation about where the city’s money comes from and how it is spent.

After her presentation, the meeting will be open for public comment.

“We want to hear what the people want,” she said.

One of the mayor’s top priorities for future spending is building a new public safety building.

“We have needed a new public safety building for several years now,” she said.

Also on the mayor’s wish list is a new fire station for the north end of town and completing England Acres Park.

She said residents have mentioned these items along with building a recreation center and fixing the splash pad at Pratt Aquatic Center.

She said citizens have mentioned they would like to see a cleaner city.

“Right now, I’m focused on this Town Hall meeting, and then we will get ready for a major spring cleanup,” Winn said.

The mayor said a budget survey with several questions is being prepared for those who attend the meeting. The survey will also be available on the city’s website.

After Wednesday’s meeting, city council meetings in March and April will include discussions about various budget topics leading up to a May 2 deadline to adopt a tentative city budget. A final hearing and adoption of the budget is scheduled for June 20.

“I’ve asked department heads to prepare their budgets two months earlier this year, so we can talk about these budgets in front of the public,” the mayor said.