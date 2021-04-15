City tweaks accessory unit code

Legislation compliance required only a few changes ♦

Members of the planning commission gathered Wednesday evening to discuss one agenda item — an amendment to Tooele City Code regarding accessory dwelling units, or a secondary residential unit, that can be added to a single-family residential lot for additional dwelling space.

Roger Baker, city attorney presented the needed changes to city code during the meeting.

Baker referred to House Bill 82 that was passed by the 2020 Utah Legislature.

“This was a big bill requiring all kinds of affirmative actions and prohibiting others in regard to accessory dwelling units,” Baker stated.

Lawmakers are adamant about accessory dwelling units because they want to mitigate the affordable housing gap.

“This way in essence, individual apartments could be spread throughout the neighborhood in a way that would not change the neighborhood, but would allow people to have a neighborhood that otherwise they wouldn’t have,” Baker said.

HB 82 recognized accessory dwelling units as basement apartments, according to Baker.

The bill stated that basement apartments can not be regulated.

Tooele City never regulated the size of basement apartments, so they were already in compliance.

The bill stated that cities cannot require greater frontage on the street for houses when their basement is rented out as an apartment.

Tooele City currently requires 40 or 60 feet, depending on the zone, but that cannot be changed.

HB 82 said that city officials are allowed to prohibit separate utility meters for the basement apartment and the main house.

‘We are a utility provider and we hold the property owner responsible for the utility accounts and bills,” Baker explained. “There is no change needed there.”

The bill addressed parking for basement apartments.

Currently, Tooele City Code says that a homeowner has to provide one additional parking space per accessory dwelling unit’s number of bedrooms.

“State law changed this,” said Baker. “State law says that an accessory dwelling unit can require no more than one additional parking space. Even if it is a three- or four-bedroom parking space, we can only require one. I don’t see this as a big problem for Tooele.”

Baker said that because the bill was not speaking about other types of accessory dwelling units, such as attachments built on homes, the city didn’t change the number of parking spaces for those types of units.

The bill states that basement apartments are allowed to exist on lots as small as 6,000 square feet, according to Baker.

Currently, Tooele City requires 7,000-square-foot lots for basement apartments.

“Seven thousand is our predominant lot size in Tooele City anyway,” Baker said.

Cities now are allowed to require a special permit for an accessory dwelling unit, according to the bill.

“As a matter of policy, we don’t require them,” Baker said. “They just have to get a building permit.”

The biggest obstacle in converting basement apartments that aren’t currently legal to adhere to laws is the fire code, according to Baker.

“This bill prohibits from enforcing fire code regulations as if it was a duplex,” said Baker.

This means that the basement apartment doesn’t have to have a separate entrance.

Another change included a new loan program through the state allows property owners to convert their basement into a legal accessory dwelling unit.

Last year, the city council and planning commission passed an ordinance stating that accessory dwelling units be allowed in single-family neighborhoods.

“I do feel good about the ordinance that we did enact,” said Baker.

At the end of the discussion, a public hearing was held.

Kehlani Mascherano, a local realtor said that she likes accessory dwelling units.

“Sometimes when I am out with clients, we talk about if we could add a basement apartment,” she said. “It is on the top of everyone’s mind about this. I think it’s awesome.”

At the end of the meeting, all of the members of the commission voted to approve the changes to the city’s accessory dwelling ordinance highlighted by HB 82.

Chris Sloan, planning commission member, said that the city most definitely needs more accessory dwelling units.

“With this accessory dwelling unit law that was put into effect, it’s a small step in the right direction,” he said. “Eight percent of our market here are accessory dwelling units. If we could double that, it would take many people out of the housing market. It would also allow elderly people to rent out a portion of their home and stay where they are without extra property taxes forcing them to sell. Tooele’s accessory dwelling unit ordinance was already 90% there, so we are ahead of the curve.”