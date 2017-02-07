City wants to stop providing sewer service to Tooele County

Move would end sewer service to Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Complex ♦

Tooele City wants to soon stop providing wastewater treatment services to Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Complex, the city’s mayor says.

The city drafted a letter on Thursday about its intention to terminate the service to the two county-owned operations located in Grantsville City limits. The city wants a response from the county by Feb. 17. Mayor Patrick Dunlavy explained that having Tooele City provide sewer treatment services was always intended to be a short-term Tooele City solution to a long-term Tooele County problem.

“We don’t want to be in this position, but we need a solution,” the mayor said. “The county needs to step up.”

The Tooele City Council unanimously passed a resolution last Wednesday authorizing the termination of services in favor of Grantsville City providing wastewater treatment service to both facilities.

Grantsville currently supplies culinary water to Deseret Peak and UMC. The 22-page resolution reviewed several previous water-sewer agreements between Tooele City and Tooele County dating back to 1997.

“First, these operations are not in our city, and our responsibility is to do what is right for the citizens of Tooele City,” Dunlavy said. “In the early going, we were fine with providing water if we had any surplus, but later the county worked out an agreement with Grantsville for culinary water. Later, the Miller family came to us and we made an agreement [for then Miller Motorsports Park] to provide wastewater services on an interim basis.”

The initial contract was for two years with a one-year extension, according to the resolution. Tooele County has paid the same sewer-user rate as regular Tooele City residents and businesses, according to the mayor.

According to city records, the county has paid Tooele City $29,322.50 for providing wastewater treatment services to Deseret Peak and UMC from July 15, 2009 to Jan. 25, 2017.

Tooele’s letter to the county commission requests immediate action to avoid termination of services to Deseret Peak and UMC.

The city wants to learn from the county on or before Feb. 17 if it intends to connect to Grantsville City’s wastewater collection and treatment facilities.

A second option is for the county to inform Tooele City that it will sign an interlocal agreement with Grantsville City, or another governmental entity capable of providing wastewater collection. If this agreement is completed on or before March 15, 2017, Tooele City will continue to provide wastewater treatment services through no later than Dec. 31, 2017. If this option is used, the county agrees to pay Tooele City the regular rate plus an additional amount of $5,000 per month until the agreement is terminated.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne said connecting to Grantsville’s sewer line is not a viable option because of expense. He said that it would require lift stations and result in high electrical costs.

Tooele County countered with a letter presented to Mayor Dunlavy before last Wednesday’s council meeting. The letter acknowledged that the county has not provided a clear, consistent message to Tooele City in regard to water and sewer issues at Deseret Peak and UMC. The county requests that the city continue to provide wastewater treatment services to the two facilities through Dec. 31, 2018, according to the letter.

“Over the past two years, Tooele County has been working on plans to provide public water and sanitary sewer services to the central part of Tooele Valley outside Tooele City, and particularly in the Erda area,” the letter states. “Tooele County has conducted studies and generated engineering data to formulate a plan to provide these services. Progress is slower than we hoped, but progress is being made.”

The letter further states: “With respect to sanitary sewer, the plan being pursued by the county is for the Stansbury Park Improvement District to provide regional sewer treatment services in this area. The county’s desire and intent is to extend these sanitary sewer facilities to Deseret Peak Complex and UMC property as well.”

However, Grantsville City Attorney Joel Linares explained that Grantsville entered into a contractural agreement with Tooele County to provide wastewater treatment services to the facilites back in 2014.

He said the sewer line is complete and the Grantsville system has the capacity to handle the sewage.

“We’re just waiting for the county to hook up to the system,” Linares said.