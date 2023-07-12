CJ Haynie sentenced to 100 years

Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie, who killed his mother and three siblings on Jan. 17, 2020 in their Grantsville home, was sentenced today, July 12, 2024 by 3rd District Court Judge Teresa Welch to a prison term of at least 100 years.

The sentence hearing was held at 1:30 p.m. in Welch’s courtroom in the Tooele County Courthouse in Tooele City.

Haynie will serve four consecutive sentences of not less than 25 years and up to life for the four aggravated murders of his mother, 12-year old sister, 15-year-old sister and 14-year old brother. He will serve one concurrent 25-year sentence for the attempted murder of his father.

The death penalty and life without parole were off the table as state code precludes these sentences because Haynie was under 18 at the time of the murders.

Haynie pleaded guilty to the four counts of aggravated murder, and the one count of attempted aggravated murder in July 2022.

We will update this story with additional information from the sentence hearing.