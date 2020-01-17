‘CJ’ Haynie sentenced to 100 years

Last week’s sentence brings closure to County’s worst crime ever committed ♦

Almost a year after pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder, Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 12, by 3rd District Court Judge Teresa Welch to a prison term of at least 100 years.

Haynie, who just turned 20, was 16 when he laid in wait at the family’s Grantsville home and shot and killed his mother and three siblings on Jan. 17, 2020 in their Grantsville home. He also shot his father in his leg. His father then struggled with CJ and was able to get control of the gun ending the killing spree that spanned over more than five hours.

Haynie will serve four consecutive sentences of not less than 25 years and up to life for the four aggravated murders of his mother, Alejandra, 12-year-old sister Maylan, 15-year-old sister Alexis, and 14-year old brother Matthew. He will also serve one concurrent 25-year sentence for the attempted murder of his father Colin Haynie. He was also ordered to pay $28,000 in restitution.

The death penalty and life without parole were off the table as state code precludes these sentences because Haynie was under 18 at the time of the murders.

The courtroom was full Wednesday for Haynie’s sentencing upstairs in the Gordon R. Hall Courthouse in Tooele City.

Haynie was brought in shortly after 1:30 p.m. wearing a dark gray suit and shackles.

During the court hearing, Haynie’s lawyer, Richard Van Wagoner, attempted to convince Welch that Haynie should serve his sentences concurrently, rather than consecutively, asking for only 25 years in prison minimum, citing Haynie’s “miraculous transformation” as his reasoning.

“When I met him, he was uncommunicative; he was anxious; he was within himself,” Wagner said, describing his client. “I now see a near miraculous transformation. It’s hard to see that 16-year-old boy I met three years ago.”

Wagoner told the court that Haynie had recently graduated from high school during his time at the juvenile facility in Salt Lake City where he has been held, has been taking college classes, and is seeing a therapist for his mental health issues.

A 15-minute video highlighting Haynie’s graduation was shown. During the video, Haynie addressed the audience at his graduation ceremony stating that he wanted to continue growing into a better person.

In his conclusion, Wagoner again asked the court for concurrent sentences.

“Despite the court’s decision today, what he does in life matters,” he said about Haynie.

After Wagoner, Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead, who represented the state at the court hearing, addressed Welch and those in attendance.

Broadhead reminded the court that the murders were premeditated, citing several reasons that Haynie previously gave for ending his family member’s lives including being angry with his father and having regular arguments with him, his father’s issue with his attendance at school and church, and having his privileges taken away from him.

Broadhead said that Haynie decided to kill his whole family, because if he just decided to kill his dad, the rest of his family would “turn against him.”

“It’s apparent that he planned the carnage he would inflict that day,” Broadhead said. “He was ready for a shootout … He definitely had a plan.”

Broadhead told the court that at the time of the murders, Haynie had another gun nearby and extra ammunition placed throughout the house.

“This can’t be explained by anxiety and immaturity,” Broadhead said. “Just about every 16-year-old in the history of the world has decided not to kill their parents.”

In conclusion, Broadhead asked Welch to impose consecutive sentences.

“He should have no chance to hurt someone else,” Broadhead said. “If this case doesn’t warrant the highest sentence, I don’t know what does … Some wounds don’t heal and for some acts, you forfeit your freedom.”

After Broadhead spoke, Haynie’s brother, Daniel Haynie, who was away from home at the time of the shootings, made a comment via a video conference by Webex.

Daniel Haynie told the court that he was in favor of whatever sentence Welch deemed necessary, and he spoke about the grief the situation had caused in his life.

“I’ve lived every day seeing my family’s faces in my dreams every night,” he said. “It has traumatized me and messed me up more than anyone could imagine.”

Prior to sentencing, Welch asked CJ Haynie if he wanted to speak.

CJ Haynie addressed the judge and those in attendance and said, “I want to apologize for what I did to this community. I can’t fix the horrible crimes I have committed … I want to make sure that people understand that my mistakes in my past are something that I will not do again.”

After the sentencing, Welch addressed CJ Haynie.

“There’s been an immense amount of grief and sadness that’s been expressed,” she said. “Part of the immense sadness here is because you not only deprived your family members of their lives in such a tragic and terrible way, but you also deprived yourself of your life with them … These are the people who loved you most – who wanted you to have a fulfilling life.”

As the result of a new Utah law, CJ Haynie will be allowed to remain in a juvenile facility up until the time he is 25 years old, if the Board of Pardons and Parole deems it necessary. He may also be moved to an adult facility sooner.

After the court date, the Grantsville Police Department released the following statement.

“First, our condolences go out to the Haynie family and we pledge our support to them in getting through this tragic event. We are grateful to the state, county, and local agencies that assisted our investigations team with this complex and emotional case. We appreciate the hard work and long hours put into this case by all the investigators and the prosecutor’s office. We are grateful that a resolution was reached in the Tooele County District Court and we hope this can help the family and community start the healing process.”

Haynie may be up for parole in 2088 if the Board of Pardons and Parole allows it, according to Broadhead. At that time, Haynie will be 84 years old.