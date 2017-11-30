Clark Farm will again host live nativity for two nights

Anyone looking to take a moment to remember the reason for the holiday season can visit the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville next week.

The Friends of the Clark Historic Farm will once again host its live nativity, with attendees able to see live actors, sheep, donkeys, goats and a camel reenact the first Christmas. The path to the barn will be lit by handcrafted luminaries made by local school children, while peaceful music plays.

The live nativity will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Monday, Dec. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children, with $1 off per person with the donation of a can of food for a local food pantry. There will also be free hot chocolate for all attendees.

Penny Anderson, Friends of the Clark Historic Farm advertising coordinator, said the live nativity had about 2,000 attendees last year and hope to have a similar turnout, or better, this December. Anderson said the group has expanded advertising efforts outside of the county in the hopes of attracting more visitors.

“If this weather holds up, we should have a great turnout,” she said.

The nativity is an opportunity to find some peace in a hectic holiday season and reflect on the true meaning of the holiday, Anderson said.