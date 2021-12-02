Clark Historic Farm invites public to nativity scene

Free hot chocolate and a luminary walk too ♦

Friends of the Clark Historic Farm will treat the community to their live nativity scene this year, featuring classic Christmas story animals and furry friends.

The live nativity will take place for the ninth year at the farm on Dec. 11 and 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The live nativity will feature Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus and will include animals that may have been a part of the original nativity scene, like sheep and a camel.

“We will have live cast members and a narrative that plays in the background, so people can kind of sit under the heaters and listen to the scene,” said Laurie Hurst, organizer of the event and a member of the Friends of the Clark Historic Farm.

The live nativity tradition started in Italy in 1223 when Saint Francis of Assisi created a live nativity scene as part of a Christmas Eve Mass he organized while visiting Grecio, consisting of a manger, an ox, and a donkey, according to guideposts.org.

After the first live nativity scene, it became popular for those who celebrated Christmas throughout the world to create their own nativity.

By 1320, nearly every church in Italy had taken up the practice.

In 2013, the Clark Historic Farm joined in and created their first live nativity.

“We like to think of this as something different to do during the holidays,” Hurst said. “This is an opportunity for people to be with family and ponder the meaning of Christmas.”

There will be over 50 crèches displayed at the farm for eventgoers to look at while they are visiting.

After they visit the live nativity and see the displays, community members can grab a free cup of hot chocolate.

During the event, there will also be a luminary walk.

“We have school children decorating luminaries and we will be putting them out in the back field to create a luminary walk,” Hurst said. “The walk will feature some traditional Christmas symbols that are made with the luminaries.”

Different families will be donating luminaries that they have created to add to the ones the school children made.

There will also be an exhibit on “light.”

“Jesus Christ is the light but we also have a light within each of us,” Hurst said about the light exhibit.

Admittance to the event is $2, but those interested can get a dollar off if they bring a can of food for the local food bank.

“This is a way to bring the spirit of Christmas back into the holidays,” said Penny Anderson, with the Friends of the Clark Historic Farm.