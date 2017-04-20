Clark Historic Farm to again host Baby Animal Days

More than 1.2 million people from around the nation watched April the giraffe give birth to a healthy male calf on a live stream from Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

While there won’t be a baby giraffe, an equally adorable collection of chicks, lambs, puppies and more will be on hand for Baby Animal Days at the Clark Historic Farm on April 29 and May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for children and $12 for families.

Friends of Clark Historic Farm Vice President Susan Johnsen said the typical favorite baby animals — ducklings, bunnies and more — will be joined by a baby yak, camel and mini pony. In addition to the opportunity to pet the little animals, there will be games, demonstrations and educational opportunities.

Johnsen said new featured events include a fairy gardening class from the Utah State University extension and demonstrations from the Future Farmers of America on dairy, raising chickens and other agricultural topics.

The performers from the Children’s Sociable in March will be back for encore performances during Baby Animal Days as well, Johnsen said.

Maypole dance performances will return to the event on May 6 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., as well as Grantsville Derby Days, featuring the Kentucky Derby will be on a big screen with stick horse races for children.

Food trucks at the event will provide an opportunity for lunch, including Waffle Love and Navajo Taco.

“I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” Johnsen said.

Event organizers are expecting thousands of visitors to the Clark Farm during the two-day event, with local attendees and also Salt Lake Valley residents making the trip.

“We think we’ll have at least 3,000 people,” Johnsen said. “We’re hoping for more.”

All admission proceeds will go to the Clark Historic Farm. The farm is located at 378 W. Clark St., in Grantsville.