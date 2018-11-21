Clark Historic Farm to hold live nativity again

Event is scheduled for Dec. 8 and Dec. 10 from 6-8:30 p.m. Nativity will include luminaries, live animals and manger ♦

Anyone looking to connect with the meaning of the Christmas season will have an opportunity at a live nativity at the Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville.

The live nativity, which features luminaries, live animals and the iconic manger scene, will be Saturday, Dec. 8 and Monday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The manger scene is portrayed by live actors and there will be sheep, donkeys, goats and a camel.

Attendance costs $2 for adults and $1 for children, though attendees can take $1 off their admission by bringing a can of food for the local food pantry. All proceeds from the nativity benefit the various projects at the Clark Historic Farm. Attendees will also get free hot chocolate.

Last year, approximately 5,000 people attended the live nativity, and the Friends of the Clark Historic Farm intend to surpass that number this year, according to advertising coordinator Penny Anderson. Friends of the Clark Historic Farm has been advertising the event outside the county, she said.

“It gives you time to step back from the hustle and bustle of the holidays and remember the reason for the season,” Anderson said. “It is a very affordable way to bring the Christmas spirit into our homes.”