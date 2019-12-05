Clark Historic Farm to host 7th live nativity on Dec. 14 and 16

For residents and visitors looking to experience one of the most distinguishable symbols of Christmas, the J. Reuben Clark Historic Farm in Grantsville is set to host its live nativity again this year for two days.

Located at 392 W. Clark St. in Grantsville, the festivities are set to begin on Saturday, Dec. 14 and will continue on Monday, Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Price of admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children. For $1 off the price of admission, the National Honor Society at Grantsville High School will be collecting food for the local food bank.

In addition to the nativity scene, the farm will also host a luminary walk along with other nativity sets and displays of Christian images, paintings, drawings, and other visuals, according to Susan Johnsen, vice president of Friends of Clark Historic Farm. There will also be hot chocolate served by the Grantsville Future Farmers of America.

Johnsen said the nativity usually draws anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 attendees, but this year, the Clark Historic Farm is hoping for 5,000 as it’s anticipated to be the farm’s largest nativity display yet.

“We’re always adding new things,” she said.

“This year, we’ll have nativity sets and images of Christ donated to us by people from the community,” she said. “St. Marguerite Catholic Church will also be decorating luminaria bags that will go alongside the luminary walk, which I think is a very distinctive aspect of the live nativity.”

Johnsen said that she loves the tranquility and holiday spirit that the display brings to the residents of Grantsville and Tooele County.

“What I love most is that our nativity is very rustic, quiet, and reverent,” she said.

“Personally, I think it’s very good for introspection and it’s not loud like others that I have been to,” Johnsen said. “We hope this provides a unique experience for the residents of Tooele Valley and a different nativity experience than what they’re used to.”

Proceeds from the nativity will go to benefit future heritage projects at the Clark Farm. The farm also hosts the Honey Harvest Festival, which is a seasonal festival that happens in October and showcases local honey, musical performances, pony rides and more for the local community.

The Clark Historic Farm is a volunteer organization. If anyone is interested in volunteering or entering an image or nativity, they are asked to contact the organization at clarkhistoricfarm.org, or to call Johnsen for more information at 801-971-0842.