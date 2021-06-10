Clarke N. Johnson nips Tooele Junior High to win district track meet

Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High edged out Tooele Junior High 169 to 166.5 at the annual Tooele County School District Track Meet May 24 at Stansbury High School.
Grantsville Junior High placed third with 115.5 points followed by Excelsior Academy with 33 and Wendover High with 9.
Clarke N. Johnsen dominated boys events with 114 points followed by TJHS 55.5, GJHS 52.5, Excelsior 20; and Wendover 7.
Tooele Junior High prevailed in girls events with 111 points followed by GJHS 63, Clarke N. Johnsen 55, Excelsior 13 and Wendover 2.
Results:
Girls 1600 Meters:
- Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJH
- Lais Person, TJHS
- Lilly Yeaman, TJHS
- Sydney Brown, TJHS
- Millie Lawrence, Excelsior
Boys 1600 Meters
- Jackson Allen, CNJJH
- Griffen Bonder, TJHS
- Nathaniel Stettler, Excelsior
- Isaac Nordgren, GJHS
- Will Rawlings, CNJJH
Girls Sprint Medley
- Tooele Junior High 5:17.71
- Clarke N. Johnsen
- Grantsville Junior High
Boys Sprint Medley
- Clarke N. Johnson 4:48.9
- Excelsior
- GJHS
- CJJHS
- TJHS
Girls 100 Meters
- Lindsey Hansen, TJHS
- Miriam Pectol, TJHS
- Clare Shinkle, TJHS
- Brooklyn Olson, GJHS
- Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS
Boys 100 Meters
- Micah Salahuddin, CJJHS
- Cooper Bowser, TJHS
- Jose Gutierrez, GJHS
- Lee Maile, GJHS
- Landon Wilson, CJJHS
Girls 300 Meters
- Lindsey Hansen, TJHS
- Kristen Sagers, TJHS
- Keeley Norris, GJHS
- Emma Evans, GJHS
- Rhylee Clark, GJHS
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
- Evan Rhinehart, CNJJH
- Noah Syphus, CNJJH
- Sevastian Donovan, TJHS
- Jaxon Kell, TJHS
- Michael Troxel, GJHS
Girls 4×100 Relay
- Tooele Junior High 58.47
- GJHS A
- GJHS B
- CNJJHS A
- Excelsior Academy
Boys 4×100 Relay
Clarke N. Johnsen 51.26
- TJHS
- GJHS A
- GJHS B
- Excelsior
Girls 400 meters
- Sophia Camargo, GJHS
- Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJH
- Jaycee Eggett, GJHS
- Natalie Perez, Wendover
- Roxy Bywater, GJHS
Boys 400 Meters
- Noah Syphus, CNJJH
- Tobias Johnson, TJHS
- Ben Poulson, CNJJH
- Jarom Allred, CNJJH
- Nathan Guerrero, Wendover
Girls 200 Meters
- Brookly Olson, GJHS
- Lindsey Hansen, TJHS
- Macey Gustin, TJHS
- Mirian Pectol, TJHS
- Avri Lufkin, CNJJHS
Boys 200 Meters
- Micah Salahuddin, CNJJHS
- Jose Guitierrez, GJHS
- Lee Maile, GJHS
- Tyse Fuentes, GJHS
- Tai Deeter, CNJJHS
Girls 800 Meters
- Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJHS
- Lais Pearson, TJHS
- Alison Lovell, CNJJHS
- Rhylee Clark, GJHS
- Lilly Yeaman, TJHS
Boys 800 Meters
- Jackson Allen, CNJJHS
- Nathaniel Stettler, Excelsior
- Keagan Sheffield, GJHS
- Cliff Richardson, GJHS
- Daniel Torgerson, CNJJHS
Girls 4×400 Relay
- Tooele Junior High, 4:59.70
- CNJJH
- Excelsior
Boys 4×400 relay
- Clarke N. Johnsen, 4:10.59
- GJHS
- TJHS
- CNJJHS B
- GJHS B
- Excelsior
Boys Shot Put
- James Wright, TJHS
- Emanuelu Feleti, Wendover
- Landon Wilson, CNJJH
- Tobias Johnson, TJHS
- Sevastian Donovan, TJHS
Girls Long Jump
- Miriam Pectol, TJHS
- Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS
- Cytlali Lopez, CNJJHS
- Eliza Scown, CNJJHS
- Larissa Thomas, GJHS
Boys High Jump
- Noah Syphus, CNJJHS
- Jaxon Kell, TJHS
- Michael Troxel, GJHS
- Jacob Proctor, TJHS (tie)
- Camden Killian, GJHS (tie)
Girls Shot Put
- Brianna Pere, GJHS
- Vivian Mullay, Excelsior
- Lauryn Merkley, TJHS
- Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS
- Larissa Thomas, GJHS
Boys Long Jump
- Micah Salahuddin, CNJJHS
- Joshua Nobbs, CNJJHS
- Zac Daybell, GJHS
- Camden Killian, GJHS
- Tobias Johnson, TJHS
Girls High Jump
- Madi Eggett, GJHS
- Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJHS
- Genevieve Moore, GJHS
- Ellie Vorwaller, TJHS
