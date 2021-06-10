Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

June 10, 2021
Clarke N. Johnson nips Tooele Junior High to win district track meet

Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High edged out Tooele Junior High 169 to 166.5  at the annual Tooele County School District Track Meet May 24 at Stansbury High School.

Grantsville Junior High placed third with 115.5 points followed by Excelsior Academy with 33 and Wendover High with 9.

Clarke N. Johnsen dominated boys events with 114 points followed by TJHS 55.5, GJHS 52.5, Excelsior 20; and Wendover 7.

Tooele Junior High prevailed in girls events with 111 points followed by GJHS 63, Clarke N. Johnsen 55, Excelsior 13 and Wendover 2.

Results:

Girls 1600 Meters:

  1. Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJH
  2. Lais Person, TJHS
  3. Lilly Yeaman, TJHS
  4. Sydney Brown, TJHS
  5. Millie Lawrence, Excelsior

Boys 1600 Meters

  1. Jackson Allen, CNJJH
  2. Griffen Bonder, TJHS
  3. Nathaniel Stettler, Excelsior
  4. Isaac Nordgren, GJHS
  5. Will Rawlings, CNJJH

Girls Sprint Medley

  1. Tooele Junior High 5:17.71
  2. Clarke N. Johnsen
  3. Grantsville Junior High

Boys Sprint Medley

  1. Clarke N. Johnson 4:48.9
  2. Excelsior
  3. GJHS
  4. CJJHS
  5. TJHS

Girls 100 Meters

  1. Lindsey Hansen, TJHS
  2. Miriam Pectol, TJHS
  3. Clare Shinkle, TJHS
  4. Brooklyn Olson, GJHS
  5. Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS

Boys 100 Meters

  1. Micah Salahuddin, CJJHS
  2. Cooper Bowser, TJHS
  3. Jose Gutierrez, GJHS
  4. Lee Maile, GJHS
  5. Landon Wilson, CJJHS

Girls 300 Meters

  1. Lindsey Hansen, TJHS
  2. Kristen Sagers, TJHS
  3. Keeley Norris, GJHS
  4. Emma Evans, GJHS
  5. Rhylee Clark, GJHS 

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

  1. Evan Rhinehart, CNJJH
  2. Noah Syphus, CNJJH
  3. Sevastian Donovan, TJHS
  4. Jaxon Kell, TJHS
  5. Michael Troxel, GJHS

Girls 4×100 Relay

  1. Tooele Junior High 58.47
  2. GJHS A
  3. GJHS B
  4. CNJJHS A
  5. Excelsior Academy 

Boys 4×100 Relay

Clarke N. Johnsen 51.26

  1. TJHS
  2. GJHS A
  3. GJHS B
  4. Excelsior 

Girls 400 meters

  1. Sophia Camargo, GJHS
  2. Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJH
  3. Jaycee Eggett, GJHS
  4. Natalie Perez, Wendover
  5. Roxy Bywater, GJHS

Boys 400 Meters

  1. Noah Syphus, CNJJH
  2. Tobias Johnson, TJHS
  3. Ben Poulson, CNJJH
  4. Jarom Allred, CNJJH
  5. Nathan Guerrero, Wendover

Girls 200 Meters

  1. Brookly Olson, GJHS
  2. Lindsey Hansen, TJHS
  3. Macey Gustin, TJHS
  4. Mirian Pectol, TJHS
  5. Avri Lufkin, CNJJHS

Boys 200 Meters

  1. Micah Salahuddin, CNJJHS
  2. Jose Guitierrez, GJHS
  3. Lee Maile, GJHS
  4. Tyse Fuentes, GJHS
  5. Tai Deeter, CNJJHS

Girls 800 Meters

  1. Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJHS
  2. Lais Pearson, TJHS
  3. Alison Lovell, CNJJHS
  4. Rhylee Clark, GJHS
  5. Lilly Yeaman, TJHS

Boys 800 Meters

  1. Jackson Allen, CNJJHS
  2. Nathaniel Stettler, Excelsior
  3. Keagan Sheffield, GJHS
  4. Cliff Richardson, GJHS
  5. Daniel Torgerson, CNJJHS

Girls 4×400 Relay

  1. Tooele Junior High, 4:59.70
  2. CNJJH
  3. Excelsior

Boys 4×400 relay

  1. Clarke N. Johnsen, 4:10.59
  2. GJHS
  3. TJHS
  4. CNJJHS B
  5. GJHS B
  6. Excelsior

Boys Shot Put

  1. James Wright, TJHS
  2. Emanuelu Feleti, Wendover
  3. Landon Wilson, CNJJH
  4. Tobias Johnson, TJHS
  5. Sevastian Donovan, TJHS

Girls Long Jump

  1. Miriam Pectol, TJHS
  2. Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS
  3. Cytlali Lopez, CNJJHS
  4. Eliza Scown, CNJJHS
  5. Larissa Thomas, GJHS

Boys High Jump

  1. Noah Syphus, CNJJHS
  2. Jaxon Kell, TJHS
  3. Michael Troxel, GJHS
  4. Jacob Proctor, TJHS (tie)
  5. Camden Killian, GJHS (tie)

Girls Shot Put

  1. Brianna Pere, GJHS
  2. Vivian Mullay, Excelsior
  3. Lauryn Merkley, TJHS
  4. Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS
  5. Larissa Thomas, GJHS

Boys Long Jump

  1. Micah Salahuddin, CNJJHS
  2. Joshua Nobbs, CNJJHS
  3. Zac Daybell, GJHS
  4. Camden Killian, GJHS
  5. Tobias Johnson, TJHS

Girls High Jump

  1. Madi Eggett, GJHS
  2. Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJHS
  3. Genevieve Moore, GJHS
  4. Ellie Vorwaller, TJHS

 

