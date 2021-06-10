Clarke N. Johnson nips Tooele Junior High to win district track meet

Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High edged out Tooele Junior High 169 to 166.5 at the annual Tooele County School District Track Meet May 24 at Stansbury High School.

Grantsville Junior High placed third with 115.5 points followed by Excelsior Academy with 33 and Wendover High with 9.

Clarke N. Johnsen dominated boys events with 114 points followed by TJHS 55.5, GJHS 52.5, Excelsior 20; and Wendover 7.

Tooele Junior High prevailed in girls events with 111 points followed by GJHS 63, Clarke N. Johnsen 55, Excelsior 13 and Wendover 2.

Results:

Girls 1600 Meters:

Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJH Lais Person, TJHS Lilly Yeaman, TJHS Sydney Brown, TJHS Millie Lawrence, Excelsior

Boys 1600 Meters

Jackson Allen, CNJJH Griffen Bonder, TJHS Nathaniel Stettler, Excelsior Isaac Nordgren, GJHS Will Rawlings, CNJJH

Girls Sprint Medley

Tooele Junior High 5:17.71 Clarke N. Johnsen Grantsville Junior High

Boys Sprint Medley

Clarke N. Johnson 4:48.9 Excelsior GJHS CJJHS TJHS

Girls 100 Meters

Lindsey Hansen, TJHS Miriam Pectol, TJHS Clare Shinkle, TJHS Brooklyn Olson, GJHS Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS

Boys 100 Meters

Micah Salahuddin, CJJHS Cooper Bowser, TJHS Jose Gutierrez, GJHS Lee Maile, GJHS Landon Wilson, CJJHS

Girls 300 Meters

Lindsey Hansen, TJHS Kristen Sagers, TJHS Keeley Norris, GJHS Emma Evans, GJHS Rhylee Clark, GJHS

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

Evan Rhinehart, CNJJH Noah Syphus, CNJJH Sevastian Donovan, TJHS Jaxon Kell, TJHS Michael Troxel, GJHS

Girls 4×100 Relay

Tooele Junior High 58.47 GJHS A GJHS B CNJJHS A Excelsior Academy

Boys 4×100 Relay

Clarke N. Johnsen 51.26

TJHS GJHS A GJHS B Excelsior

Girls 400 meters

Sophia Camargo, GJHS Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJH Jaycee Eggett, GJHS Natalie Perez, Wendover Roxy Bywater, GJHS

Boys 400 Meters

Noah Syphus, CNJJH Tobias Johnson, TJHS Ben Poulson, CNJJH Jarom Allred, CNJJH Nathan Guerrero, Wendover

Girls 200 Meters

Brookly Olson, GJHS Lindsey Hansen, TJHS Macey Gustin, TJHS Mirian Pectol, TJHS Avri Lufkin, CNJJHS

Boys 200 Meters

Micah Salahuddin, CNJJHS Jose Guitierrez, GJHS Lee Maile, GJHS Tyse Fuentes, GJHS Tai Deeter, CNJJHS

Girls 800 Meters

Ellie Dangerfield, CNJJHS Lais Pearson, TJHS Alison Lovell, CNJJHS Rhylee Clark, GJHS Lilly Yeaman, TJHS

Boys 800 Meters

Jackson Allen, CNJJHS Nathaniel Stettler, Excelsior Keagan Sheffield, GJHS Cliff Richardson, GJHS Daniel Torgerson, CNJJHS

Girls 4×400 Relay

Tooele Junior High, 4:59.70 CNJJH Excelsior

Boys 4×400 relay

Clarke N. Johnsen, 4:10.59 GJHS TJHS CNJJHS B GJHS B Excelsior

Boys Shot Put

James Wright, TJHS Emanuelu Feleti, Wendover Landon Wilson, CNJJH Tobias Johnson, TJHS Sevastian Donovan, TJHS

Girls Long Jump

Miriam Pectol, TJHS Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS Cytlali Lopez, CNJJHS Eliza Scown, CNJJHS Larissa Thomas, GJHS

Boys High Jump

Noah Syphus, CNJJHS Jaxon Kell, TJHS Michael Troxel, GJHS Jacob Proctor, TJHS (tie) Camden Killian, GJHS (tie)

Girls Shot Put

Brianna Pere, GJHS Vivian Mullay, Excelsior Lauryn Merkley, TJHS Irene Perez-Naranjo, TJHS Larissa Thomas, GJHS

Boys Long Jump

Micah Salahuddin, CNJJHS Joshua Nobbs, CNJJHS Zac Daybell, GJHS Camden Killian, GJHS Tobias Johnson, TJHS

Girls High Jump