Despite efforts by school district staff to be prepared for a hot time as school started, complaints came in from parents and teachers from at least eight of the school district’s 28 schools about hot classrooms and failing cooling systems after back to school nights and the first day of school.

One parent posted on Facebook on the night of the first day of school, “As a concerned parent in Tooele, Utah, I am deeply troubled by the lack of adequate cooling systems in our schools. On the first day of school, my son came home with total heat exhaustion due to the unbearable temperatures within his classroom.”

School district officials said they turned on cooling systems in schools around Aug. 1, almost two weeks before usual, so any problems could be identified.

As cooling units ramped up they became aware of some issues. The largest problem was at Middle Canyon Elementary where an non-working chiller unit took the school’s entire cooling system offline.

Parts have been ordered for Middle Canyon. The system should be up and running by Tuesday and the school cooled down by Wednesday. In the meantime, school officials say that if parents kept their students at home on Friday, Aug. 18, the absence will not be counted against the student. Monday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, Middle Canyon Elementary will follow the short day schedule, like most Wednesdays.

Middle Canyon is the only school with a school-wide cooling system failure, according to school district staff.

Every school building has a cooling system of some kind. Some of the older systems, like the ones at West Elementary and Tooele Junior High are less efficient and are struggling. School officials said they are working on those systems, trying to get them to work as efficiently as possible.

Other reports the school district has received about hot classrooms were about individual or groups of classrooms at different schools around the school district, according to school officials.

Many of these issues have now been addressed as the cause of the problem was identified and fixed, such as a tripped circuit breaker or a non-functioning fan.

It didn’t help that the temperature in Tooele on Thursday, the first day of school, reached 96, the hottest day recorded so far in August 2023. The normal temperature for August 17 is 90, accodring to the National Weather Service.

While the school district isn’t saying that 89 degrees is their target high temperature for classrooms, Utah Administrative Health Rules related to school buildings require that students be removed from a classroom if the temperature exceeds 90 degrees for 90 consecutive minutes. The rule goes on to state that the classroom is not to be reoccupied until the temperature is at or below 79 degrees. The warmest classroom temperature that was reported to the school district on the first day of school was 85.

School district officials say that restoring proper temperatures and working cooling systems is a priority. Maintenance staff have been pulled from other assignments to work on classroom and building cooling systems.