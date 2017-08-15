Editor’s note: The following obituary for Claude Sutton, Jr., was orginally published in Tuesday’s edition and is being republished because the viewing and funeral location has been changed to Grantsville LDS Church at 415 W. Apple St.

Claude Sutton, Jr. passed away on Aug. 13. 2017, in Tooele, Utah. He was 94 years old, having been born on Nov. 14, 1922, to Claude and Emma Sutton. He was the oldest of seven children and he loved his family dearly.

He married Lola Green on Aug. 19, 1949, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they raised three children: Jan, Brad and Gina. He graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

His early years were spent assisting his father with the family-owned sheep herds in Utah and Idaho.

Later he worked for Grantsville City. The city park and city cemetery are largely his creations. He retired from the city after 22 years of service.

A huge BYU Cougar sports fan, he was honored to be the Cougar Fan of the Game at the half-time of the BYU/New Mexico football game on his 80th birthday.

After retiring, he spent much of his time in Ophir at his cabin. He was a gifted carpenter and landscaper.

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Lola; children: Jan (Marvin) Shafer, Brad (Heather) Sutton and Gina (Craig) Miller; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brothers: William “Bill” Sutton, Gary Sutton; and a sister, Helen Orr.

Preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: Jackie, Marge and John.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. in the Grantsville LDS Church at 415 W. Apple St. Viewings will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., prior to services. Both viewings are at the church. Burial will follow in the Grantsville City Cemetery in the care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at daltonhoopes.com.