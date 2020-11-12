Clerk updates vote count

Erda incorporation support grows, school bond vote count narrows ♦

An updated vote count from the Tooele County Clerk this week did not change the results of any local elections.

The County Clerk updated the county’s preliminary vote results on Nov. 10, one week after Election Day.

The updated results included “cured” ballots that could not be verified on Election Day. Provisional ballots that have been confirmed as valid and mail in ballots postmarked by the day before the election may also be included in the updated vote count.

The “yes” for the incorporation of Erda gained a few more votes. The Erda incorporation tally reported on Election Day was 844 for incorporation and 831 against.

The 13 vote lead for incorporation has now widened to 61 votes, with the Nov. 10 count showing 1,003 for incorporation and 942 against.

The vote for Tooele County School District’s $170 million bond saw its lead narrowed, but the “yes” votes still outnumber the ”no” votes.

The vote count for the bond issuance on Nov. 10 was 15,958 for the bonds and 14,786 against. That gives the yes vote 51.9% of the votes cast. On Election Day the “yes” votes led with 52.3% of the votes cast.

The Tooele County Commission is scheduled to meet as the Board of Canvassers to approve and finalize the county election results at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the auditorium of the County Building.