Climbing temperatures and dropping precipitation

Water conservation still important, despite record snowfall ♦

It’s been warm in Tooele County lately. Warmer than normal but cooler than last year.

While the record snowpack has filled reservoirs, wildfire firefighters are worried about dry weather reading to high fire danger in the outdoors.

As of July 17, there have been two days that temperatures in Tooele have climbed to over 100 compared to five days of over 100 degree heat during the same time period in 2022. The normal high maximum temperature in Tooele from July 1-17 is 92.

The average temperature from July 1-17 in 2023 has been 93.6 compared to a normal of 90.5. In 2022 Tooele averaged 97.5 from July 1-17.

While the county had record breaking precipitation earlier in 2023, precipitation has trailed off. So far in July 2023, Tooele has only had two days with a trace of precipitation with no precipitation the rest of the days. July is normally a dry month, but normally from July 1-17, Tooele receives a half-inch of precipitation.

Even with the dry July, The U.S. Drought Monitor only lists the southeast corner of Tooele County as in drought condition D0, which is abnormally dry. The rest of the county is listed with no drought conditions.

Wildfire fighters are concerned though that the wet winter and spring provided a lot of moisture for vegetation growth with the dry summer weather that vegetation is drying up and becoming prime tinder for starting wildfires. Fire restrictions and prevention measures can be found at utahfireinfo.com.

Reservoir wise, the state has reported that statewide reservoirs are at 86% of capacity compared to 59% last year.

The State Division of Water Resources lists settlement Canyon at 94.4% of capacity and Grantsville Reservoir at 96.5% of capacity as of July 18.

“Last year, we were facing unfavorable records. Now, we are achieving positive milestones,” Candice Hasenyager, the director of the Division of Water Resources, said, “This year’s exceptional snowpack offers us a unique opportunity to enhance our resilience to drought by continuing to conserve and preserve our water supply.”

The state has a new online weekly Lawn Watering Guide using real time weather data. The new guide can be found at conservewater.utah.gov/weekly-lawn-watering-guide.

Grantsville announced on Monday, July 17, that they had a pump go down that has caused a dip in water tank levels. As summer heat increases water usage, especially outdoors, the city has asked that residents not use culinary [drinking quality] water for outside use until further notice. City officials expect the problem to be fixed by the end of this week.

In the meantime, they advise that contrary to some rumors, the city’s water is safe to drink. It does not need to be boiled.

Tooele City has started their usual outdoor water conservation schedule which is available in their July 2023 newsletter which can also be found on the city’s website, tooelecity.org.

The city’s schedule is a voluntary outdoor watering guide for Tooele City residents.

“Even though we received near record snowfall this winter, water conservation is still just as important as ever! Although this schedule is not mandatory, we ask our residents to follow the voluntary schedule and take steps on their own to conserve water,” states the newsletter.