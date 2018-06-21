Clive disposal facility recognized by state, feds for workplace safety

EnergySolutions earns Voluntary Protection Program Status ♦

EnergySolutions’ Clive Disposal Facility was recognized last week as a voluntary protection program facility by the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division.

“This is an incredible accomplishment for our employees at the Clive Facility,” said Ken Robuck, president and CEO of EnergySolutions. “The credit goes to every Clive employee for their dedication and commitment to health and safety. I want to personally congratulate and thank every one of them for their tremendous accomplishment.”

Voluntary Protection Program status is the Utah Occupational Safety and Health Division’s and the federal OSHA’s official recognition of outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have achieved exemplary occupational safety and health cultures.

Admission to VPP status constitutes UOSH’s official recognition of company management and employees with outstanding occupational safety and health management systems.

VPP is based on a cooperative relationship between management, labor and public sector. The VPP management system promotes worker protection, requiring active employee involvement and management commitment. The VPP process emphasizes the continual identification and elimination of hazards.

Only nine other companies have earned VPP status in the state of Utah in UOSH’s 33-year history, according to UOSH.

“Achieving VPP status demonstrates an impressive level of dedication to employee safety, and I want to congratulate everyone who participated in the process, said Cameron Ruppe, UOSH director. “Employers like EnergySolutions play a key leadership role in keeping employees safe on the job throughout the state. Thank you to all of the hard-working employees at EnergySolutions for your example in fostering a strong safety culture in the State of Utah.”

EnergySolutions’ Clive Facility provides low-level radioactive waste disposal services for both the commercial and government nuclear industry, including nuclear power plants, industrial and research companies, hospitals, universities, Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and many other companies and state/federal agencies.

Material received at Clive includes soil and debris from clean up sites, low-level waste created at nuclear power plants, byproducts and equipment used in the nuclear power generation, radioactive material from Department of Energy cleanup sites, and radioactively contaminated medical waste.

Located 50 miles west of Lake Point, the Clive Facility has operated for nearly 30 years and has accomplished more than 3.5 million man hours without a lost time accident, according to EnergySolutions.