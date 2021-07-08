Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
July 8, 2021
Closure announced of part of SR-112

State Route 112, the highway betweenGrantsville and Tooele City, will be closed between Utah Avenue and state Route 36 from 5 a.m. on Friday, July 9 through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 12, according to a notice from the Utah Department of Transportation.

UDOT has been working on repaving SR-112 to improve mobility, extend the life of the pavement, increase accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians, and to improve safety, according to UDOT officials.

During the closure, the UDOT project team will be upgrading the pavement at two intersections on SR-112.

Previously announced dates for closures connected the work on SR-112 were rescheduled due to equipment related delays.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes such as S.R. 138 and S.R. 36. Work is expected to continue through the summer.

People with questions or concerns regarding the project, may contact UDOT’s public involvement team by calling (435) 213-1637 or by emailing SR112andSR138@utah.gov.

 

