Closures, detours set for I-80 at Lake Point this weekend

Crews will be demolishing original SR-36 bridge structure ♦

The demolition of the old exit 99 flyover bridge at Lake Point will cause a temporary closure of Interstate 80 and detours this weekend.

I-80’s east and westbound lanes at exit 99 will be detoured from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday as road crews demolish the original state Route 36 bridge structure, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

I-80 westbound traffic will be detoured at exit 99 and onto SR-36 through Grantsville City to reconnect to I-80, and I-80 eastbound traffic will be detoured at exit 99 into Lake Point and onto the SR-36 off-ramp to I-80 via the SR-36 on-ramp, said Courtney Samuel, UDOT Region 2 Senior Communications manager.

“We are expecting minimal traffic impacts associated with the closure and the detour to Grantsville shouldn’t add more than 5 minutes to a driver’s commute,” Samuel said.

As part of the project, a third southbound lane has opened on SR-36 from the off-ramps to Sunset Road. This will move more traffic through the signal at Saddleback Boulevard, easing backups on I-80 because of the reduced queue, according to UDOT’s project summary web page.

A third southbound lane will also be constructed on SR-36 from Hardy Road to Sunset Road, Samuel said.

At another nearby bridge project, crews are currently preparing to build a temporary bridge over Union Pacific railroad tracks just south of the I-80 eastbound bridge near Blackrock, Samuel said.

The temporary bridge will allow for two lanes to be open in each direction during construction. It is expected to be implemented in Winter 2020. Once built, eastbound traffic will be placed on the temporary bridge and westbound traffic will cross over onto the existing eastbound lanes while crews remove and replace the westbound bridge, Samuel said.

Once the westbound bridge is complete, it will be wide enough to take two lanes of traffic in each direction. Eastbound and westbound traffic will switch onto the new westbound bridge while crews remove and replace the eastbound bridge, expected to happen in late summer 2020. The temporary bridge will be removed, then once the eastbound bridge is complete, traffic will be back to its normal configuration in late Fall 2020, Samuel said.

According to Samuel, unexpected nationwide organizational changes within Union Pacific Railroad delayed agreements needed for the project to conduct work on and near railroad facilities. Those agreements, on hold since Winter 2018, were made in August 2019, Samuel said.

The exit 99 and Blackrock flyover bridge projects are underway to accommodate population growth in Utah, said UDOT Region Two Planner Grant Farnsworth in a report to Tooele City.

“As Utah’s population grows, so does its transportation needs,” he said. “Every four years, the Utah Department of Transportation updates its Statewide Rural Long-Range Transportation Plan for rural areas. This plan forecasts transportation needs over the next 30 years and identifies a list of projects meant to address those needs, strengthen Utah’s economy and enhance our quality of life.”

Samuel noted that winter weather plays a large role in construction timelines, as the projects are weather-sensitive and temperatures that drop below freezing delay paving and pile driving operations.

“Winter is usually our down season for construction projects, but we are trying to accelerate the Blackrock Project in order to make up for time lost during the railroad turnover,” he said.

Both projects are state-funded and cost $45 million, Samuel said.

For additional information regarding both projects, UDOT’s public information line at 801-743-7879 or send email to blackrock@utah.gov.