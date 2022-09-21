Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Clown crew takes over pirate boat in annual yard display.

September 21, 2022
Clown ship sails for Halloween

For over 10 years, Eddie and Shellie Plute have over-decorated their front and backyard in Tooele City at 854 E. Oquirrh Avenue, for Halloween and invited friends, neighbors, and the general public to come and see their display.

Their yard has become a Halloween tradition for many families. The centerpiece is usually a boat with some kind of Halloween crew. 2022’s boat is manned by a bunch of clowns.

The Plute started decorating their yard in July. The couple returned Saturday’s usual dry run into a snake peak at what they have planned for this Halloween with an invitation posted on Facebook.

Hundreds of people turned out for the scary event to see what’s in store for Halloween 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top