Clown ship sails for Halloween

For over 10 years, Eddie and Shellie Plute have over-decorated their front and backyard in Tooele City at 854 E. Oquirrh Avenue, for Halloween and invited friends, neighbors, and the general public to come and see their display.

Their yard has become a Halloween tradition for many families. The centerpiece is usually a boat with some kind of Halloween crew. 2022’s boat is manned by a bunch of clowns.

The Plute started decorating their yard in July. The couple returned Saturday’s usual dry run into a snake peak at what they have planned for this Halloween with an invitation posted on Facebook.

Hundreds of people turned out for the scary event to see what’s in store for Halloween 2022.