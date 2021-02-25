‘Clue’ hits live stage at Stansbury

Stansbury High School drama presents ‘Clue-Live on Stage’ ♦

Stansbury High School’s Stallion Drama will bring the play based on the long loved board game “Clue” live to their stage beginning Thursday, Feb. 25.

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.

The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Led by Wadsworth — the butler; Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up.

Clue is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out…WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

The show is adapted from the original Jonathan Lynn screenplay, by Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Rated P…For Parenthood) with additional material by Hunter Foster (Jasper in Deadland, Summer of ’42) and Eric Price (A Grand Night for Singing.) It originally had its premiere at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania in May of 2017. Clue features original underscoring by composer Michael Holland.

Performances will be at 7:30 pm, and will continue nightly, except Sunday and Wednesday, until March 6. Matinees at 2 p.m. will be held on Feb. 27 and March 6.

Seating is extremely limited for this show and all tickets must be purchased in advance at www.stalliondrama.org. No tickets will be sold at the door, all tickets holders must wear masks the entire time and all social distancing rules will apply.

Stansbury’s production is double-cast and features Jackson Deeter and Tommy Humphrey as Wadsworth, the Butler. Avery Greena and Sophie Mackay as Miss Scarlet, Connor Welch and Ethan Weckerly as Mr. Green, and Caden Terry and Calvin Hamilton as Colonel Mustard.

Again, performances will begin on February 25 and will continue nightly at 7:30, except Sunday and Wednesday, until March 6th. Matinees will be on February 27 and March 6 at 2 p.m.

Seating is extremely limited and all tickets must be purchased in advance at www.stalliondrama.org. No tickets will be sold at the door, all tickets holders must wear masks the entire time and all social distancing rules will apply.