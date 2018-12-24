COG gearing up to distribute new tax money for roads

The Tooele County Commission approved a sales tax increase to fund road improvements back in August, but to get the money the county’s Council Of Governments has some work to do.

That’s what Andrew Gruber, executive director of the Wasatch Front Regional Council, told Tooele County COG members during their meeting Thursday night at the Tooele County Building.

COG is a group comprised of the three County Commissioners and the mayors of each municipality in the county.

Back in August, the County Commission approved the addition of a .25 percent sales tax to the countywide sales tax. That increase amounts to one cent for every $4 spent. It has been collected for the county by the state Tax Commission since October.

The state Legislature passed a bill allowing counties to adopt the sales tax increase, with an earmark for road or public transit funding, during the 2018 general legislative session.

“We really need the funding for our roads and the mayors have been supportive of this tax,” said County Commissioner Myron Bateman at the time the tax increase was adopted.

Bateman estimated that the new tax would bring in about $1.9 million.

The revenue may be used to pay for improvements to existing roads or new roads, but not for general maintenance on roads, Gruber said.

The road projects may be in the unincorporated areas of the county or within the municipalities in the county.

However, according to the law authorizing the imposition of the tax, to spend the money COG must develop a written prioritization process to evaluate projects proposed to be funded by the new revenue.

The process must include a written weighted criteria system that includes consideration of the cost effectiveness of the project, the degree to which the project will relieve regional congestion, the project’s compliance with federal regulations, the economic impact of the project, maintenance and operation costs for the project, and other criteria that COG feels is appropriate.

COG must weigh all proposed projects using its established criteria and if COG recommends funding a lower rated project over a higher rated project, it must make the reasons publicly available.

After COG prioritizes and makes recommendations for projects to be funded, the final list of projects must be approved by the county’s legislative body.

“The COG is really making the decision on the funding,” Gruber said. “The legislative body approval is a formality.”

Gruber suggested that COG appoint a subcommittee to develop the criteria and the process for submitting and approving proposals.

“You’ve got time,” Gruber said. “The revenue will accumulate monthly, so take time while the money accumulates and work on your process.”

COG decided to follow Gruber’s advice and form a committee during its meeting on the third Thursday in January.