COG inches closer to decision on service district for dispatch

The Tooele County Council of Governments will reconvene in April to decide on a possible dispatch fee special service district after spending an hour discussing the topic at its meeting last Thursday night.

If COG decides to pursue a special service district, it would be put on the ballot this November for a final decision from county voters.

Cody Deeter from Lewis, Young, Robertson and Burningham presented a 10-year cost projection for four different scenarios: municipalities and agencies paying for dispatch fees based upon usage; paying for dispatch with a special service district; paying for dispatch and the county’s emergency management department using dispatch fees; and paying for dispatch and the county’s emergency management department through a special service district.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer also provided the various entities on COG with contracts for the upcoming year, which would see a rise in per call fees from $13.52 to $14.15. The county budgeted $1.22 million for dispatch in 2017, an increase of $14,197 over the 2016 budget.

Municipalities and other government entities that use Tooele County’s dispatch service pay a flat rate up to 50 incidents of $752.12, then the additional fee per call for service. Dispatch fees, in addition to 911 fees collected from phone lines, fund the $1.2 million budget for dispatch personnel and equipment.

A special service district to pay for dispatch is projected to cost taxpayers $36.04 on a home worth $200,000 in 2018. Including all operations in the county’s Emergency Operations Center would cost county taxpayers $36.73 during the same year through a special service district.

Tooele City Councilman Scott Wardle said raising taxes to cover the rising costs of dispatch can be a burden on municipalities and taxpayers. Grantsville City saw its total cost of dispatch fees raised more than 20 percent in the past year.

Wimmer said that government entities seeing significant raises are the result of higher call volume in their municipality, which is based on a rolling, three-year average.

Tooele County Commissioner Wade Bitner said disagreement over dispatch fees has a 25-year history and COG needs to find a way past the issues that have plagued it for years.

Wardle proposed for each COG member to return to their respective municipality, speak with other officials and return for the April 20 meeting with input and be ready to vote. COG began to seriously review the possibility of a special service district in May 2016.

“If we don’t make a decision in the next six months, all we’ve done is kick this down the road another year and a half,” he said.

While Wimmer expressed support for the special service district, which would end the yearly cycle of contracts and dispatch disagreements, he strongly cautioned against going with the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center instead of contending with increased dispatch fees.

“You would be doing such an incredible disservice to your citizens,” he said. “Your citizens are not going to support them because then you will split services, you will delay services, regardless of what anyone tells you.”