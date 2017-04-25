COG says ‘no’ to dispatch special service district

But Sheriff says entities can plan on him hiring to meet service demand ♦

After several months of discussion, the Tooele County Council of Governments decided not to move ahead with a dispatch special service district during its meeting Thursday night.

The April meeting was the date when COG representatives were expected to return with a decision from their respective governments on moving ahead on a special service district or remaining with yearly contracts from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

If COG had pursued a special service district, it would have needed to be put on the ballot in November for a final decision by county voters.

The proposed dispatch special service district would have cost taxpayers $36.04 on a home valued at $200,000 in 2018, according to Cody Deeter from Lewis, Young, Robertson and Burningham. Deeter created 10-year cost projections for different scenarios involving the special service district or paying by usage, which is the current status quo.

Tooele City Councilman Brad Pratt said his city council discussed the proposed special service district in length before unanimously voting against it. Councilman Scott Wardle said the latest contract from the sheriff’s office, with a 1.5 percent increase, was appreciated.

“The sheriff has brought those costs much more in line with where we were 10 years ago,” Wardle said. “I think our increase was just over 1.5 percent. We have continued to feel that if we can stay within 1 and 3 percent on that contract, it’s a viable contract.”

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the information Deeter provided gave insight into dispatch, with his city also supporting the status quo. He said the dispatch special service district would result in increased costs for everyone using the county’s system.

“Maybe this was something that just needed to happen as an educational tool to everyone to understand the fees and the costs associated with dispatch,” Marshall said.

After Vernon and Rush Valley aligned with the cities in opposition to the special service district, Stockton Mayor Mark Whitney said he supported the special service district as the town sees an increase in calls.

“We were in favor of the special service district, but we also support the direction that the council chooses,” Whitney said.

Tooele County Commissioner Wade Bitner said there were many unknowns with the special service district and he supported the status quo.

After the informal vote by COG to move away from the special service district, Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer spoke and said he couldn’t promise increases as low as the 1.5 percent for this year in the future. He said he believes the significant raises that occurred as the county’s dispatch department returned to full staffing are behind them.

“One of the challenges we have is as the call load does go up, the need for more dispatchers goes up,” Wimmer said. ”I can already give you the heads up, for my 2018 budget year, I’m requesting another dispatcher.”

Wimmer said former Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Regina Nelson left her post last week for a new job heading Utah County’s dispatch system after there was discussion if she deserved the pay she had received. The new job included a five-figure pay increase, vehicle allowance and fronted 40 hours of personal time, he said.

“Some of our discussions is you’d like us to talk to you before we give our employees raises,” Wimmer said. “I’m not going to do that for you. I’m over dispatch and I’m going to let the market drive that, I’m not going to let the users drive that because we need to provide the best service possible.”