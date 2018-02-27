Cold-shooting Tooele unable to tame Lions in first round

The first quarter of Saturday’s Class 4A first-round state tournament game looked promising for the Tooele boys basketball team, as the Buffaloes held a 16-13 lead over Payson after the first eight minutes.

But in a matter of one quarter, Tooele’s momentum — and its shooting touch — had disappeared, and the Buffs never recovered. Payson went on an 18-2 run to open the frame and took a 38-25 halftime lead, ultimately holding on for a 71-54 win at Tooele High School that ended the host team’s 2017-18 season.

“We dug ourselves a hole tonight by missing shots we normally hit,” Tooele coach Josh Johnsen said. “That’s a very good team, and we just couldn’t dig ourselves out of that hole tonight. That was the difference — we just didn’t make shots we needed to make.”

Tooele (11-9 overall) had its perimeter game working in the first quarter, as late 3-pointers by Josh Wilkins and Dawson Banks turned a 9-7 deficit into a three-point advantage by the end of the period. But Payson (13-9) got rolling and had a 13-point lead with 3:43 left in the second quarter, thanks to the play of Hagen Wright, who had 28 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes couldn’t get their own shots to fall, making a bad situation worse.

“They made shots and we missed shots,” Johnsen said. “Honestly, they played a good zone (defense), but we were getting open looks that we’d been hitting, and we just didn’t shoot the ball well tonight.”

The Buffaloes slowed the pace down in the third quarter, limiting the Lions to just eight points, but again, open shots wouldn’t go down for Tooele. Banks, fresh off a game in which he hit five 3-pointers in a win over Bonneville, didn’t make one after the first quarter, and other high-volume shooters like Swan, Kyler Hymas and Mitchell Bunn managed just one 3-pointer each.

“Our outside shooting wasn’t as good as it’s been lately,” Johnsen said. “It was just one of those nights that we couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. Sometimes, in basketball, that happens — the old NBA cliché is ‘it’s a make-or-miss league.’ It’s a make-or-miss game, and we missed and they made.”

The fourth quarter was filled with fouls and chippy play, and Tooele never made much of a comeback. The teams combined to shoot 60 free throws in the game, and while the Buffs were fully engaged in the game until the final buzzer, it didn’t end up making much of a difference.

Hymas led Tooele with 16 points. Banks and Tyler Beer each scored eight, while Bunn had seven and Swan and Wilkins each had five. Erwin Figueroa had three points and Collin Lawrence had two.

Friday’s game was the final contest for seniors Hymas, Bunn, Banks, Figueroa, Lawrence, Beer and Von Satter. An eighth senior, Jeno Bins, was on the sideline in street clothes after having suffered a season-ending knee injury during Region 11 play.

“I’m so proud of every one of these kids,” Johnsen said. “They’re all great kids. I get compliments about them all the time and it’s a privilege to be their coach. I’m proud of all of them. They’ve all improved their games so much. They work hard in the offseason, they play other sports and they still make time for basketball, and it shows.

“I’ve got kids who used to be straight-up jump-shooters who can now attack the basket. I’ve got kids who couldn’t handle the ball as well who can now handle the ball and be point guards. It’s nothing I’m doing — it’s just a testament to how hard these kids work.”

Jase Moe added 13 points in the win for Payson, which will face Sky View in the Class 4A quarterfinals Thursday at Utah Valley University in Orem.