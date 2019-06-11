Coleman home damaged by Monday morning fire

A home on South Coleman Street is likely a total loss after a fire early Monday morning, according to Tooele City Fire Chief Rick Harrison.

The structure fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. in a two-story single-family home, Harrison said. When firefighters arrived on scene near the intersections of 400 South and Coleman Street, the upstairs was fully engulfed in flames.

The flames were extinguished within 10 minutes of fire crews arriving on scene, according to Harrison. There were two pumper trucks, one ladder truck and 23 firefighters involved in the response.

The three inhabitants of the home, as well as one cat and two birds, were removed from the home, but a male resident was transported to Mountain West Medical Center with smoke inhalation, Harrison said. No one else, including firefighters, suffered any injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the point of origin was determined to be in an upstairs bedroom, according to Harrison.

Due to the fire and water damage, the house is likely a total loss, Harrison said. The American Red Cross and a disaster cleanup service arrived to assist the home’s inhabitants following the fire.