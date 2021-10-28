Collaborative effort builds mountain bike trail

Outdoor recreation summit included ribbon cutting and e-bike tour of east Zion ♦

The ribbon was cut for 10 new miles of mountain biking trails east of Zion National Park on Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was part of the 8th annual Utah Outdoor Recreation Summit. The Zion Forever Project, Zion Cycles, Utah Clean Cities and Magnum hosted the ribbon cutting and e-bike tour of new trails.

This ribbon cutting officially opened the first 10 miles of publicly accessible mountain biking trails on Zion’s east side, beyond the park borders.

The 10 miles of trails were made possible by land grants and easements from private landowners, donations to the Zion Forever Project, funding through the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation Grant, The National Park Foundation, and support from Kane County.

The Zion Forever Project is the official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park, Cedar Breaks, and Pipe Spring National Monuments.

Another 24.5 miles of trail is planned for a second phase of trail building. The second phase will be funded through an effort led by the Zion Forever Project and collaboration of public and private partners.

The new trailheads are adjacent to the new East Zion Visitor Center site, now funded through efforts led by Utah’s Kane County Commissioners.

The National Park Service visitor center will serve as a home for guests, trailheads, and interpretive programs on Zion’s east side.

In a pilot effort led by Utah Clean Cities, new EV shuttles will begin running from the town of Kanab, in what eventually will see fleets of alternative fueled vehicles transporting guests within the park and to gateway communities east of Zion National Park.

The Utah Outdoor Recreation Summit is a gathering place for all sectors of the outdoor recreation industry to build a vision together for the future, health, and vitality of outdoor recreation in Utah. Through programming, networking, and outdoor activities, this event focuses on strengthening outdoor recreation communities, the outdoor recreation economy, and improving health and quality of life for all Utahns.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation seeks to build on the appreciation and admiration for the outdoors and continue to promote the outdoors, outdoor communities, and the people and organizations that make outdoor recreation possible.

The state is continuing its investment in outdoor infrastructure through the Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant. With these grant opportunities, more individuals can experience the outdoors. With these investments, Utah continues to drive the economy in many different sectors.

Two projects in Tooele County received Utah Outdoor Recreation grants in 2021.

2021 grant recipients included the Tooele Education Foundation and Tooele City. The Tooele Education Foundation grant was for $45,000 to help fund a ropes challenge course at the Ophir Canyon Education Center. Tooele City received a grant of $150,000 towards the $723,095 cost of building the England Acres Recreation Trail.