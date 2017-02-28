College, career readiness folders missing at school

Around 50 to 60 folders containing college and career counseling information on students are missing from Blue Peak High School.

Bryce Eardley, Blue Peak High School principal, reported the loss at the Tooele County School Board’s Feb. 21 meeting. The folders are missing from counselors’ desk drawers.

“We have continued to search every part of the school, every nook we can think of, and we haven’t found anything,” Eardley said. “We can’t figure out why these specific folders were targeted. Nothing else was taken from either office.”

A counselor at the school noticed the folders for her tenth grade students were missing from her desk when she tried to retrieve one on Dec. 12.

The counselor checked with another counselor at the school, who then opened her drawer and found her career and college folders were missing, too.

The folders contained notes from college and career readiness conferences with students and their families and SAGE test scores. The folders may also contain ACT and Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery scores, if students took those assessments.

The folders do not contain social security numbers, birthdates, discipline records, health information, or individual education programs, according to Eardley.

If a student is new to the district or has never met with a counselor for a college and career readiness meeting, their folder was empty, he said.

While the drawers where the files were kept were not locked, the counselors’ offices are locked when not occupied, according to Eardley.

“These files are not accessed frequently, so we don’t know for sure when they were removed,” he said.

Eardley sent a letter home to parents and said he would also call them about the missing folders.

“We will continue to investigate the theft of these folders,” he said.