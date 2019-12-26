Colorado-bound: Tooele’s Avina signs with Mavericks

Softball star excited for new challenge ♦

When the pressure is highest, Tooele softball player Bryerly Avina is at her best.

Whether it’s hitting a big home run, using her speed on the basepaths or making a great defensive play in the outfield, she makes others take notice. The coaching staff at Colorado Mesa University was certainly paying attention, as the Division II school in Grand Junction, Colorado, will be Avina’s new home come the fall of 2020.

Earlier this month, Avina signed a national Letter-of-Intent to join the Mavericks, turning her dream of playing softball at the next level into a reality. She first found out about CMU when she attended a camp in Grand Junction between her freshman and sophomore years of high school.

“I went to their camp and I absolutely loved their softball program,” Avina said. “They gave us a tour of the school and I fell in love with the campus. They have all the academic (programs) that I want to go into, so Colorado Mesa is a good fit for me.”

Avina was a Second Team All-State selection as a junior after playing a crucial role in Tooele’s run to the Class 4A state championship in May — the Buffaloes’ 10th state title and first in 10 years. In the championship game against Spanish Fork, she hit a crucial RBI double with two outs in the second inning that drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in a 3-1 victory. She also hit a solo home run in the first game of the championship series.

However, she said her approach in big games is no different from any other contest.

“You should always play with a mindset of determination — a no-mercy kind of thing,” Avina said. “That’s how I play — very aggressively.”

Avina will switch positions when she joins the Mavericks after spending her high-school career in the outfield, likely moving to third base. It is a change she is excited to make.

“I think I needed a change, anyway,” she said. “I just want to broaden my horizons of the game.”

Colorado Mesa competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, where it won the regular-season title in 2019 with a 45-12 overall record and 35-4 mark in league play. Avina is excited to join such a successful program, and she sees Grand Junction as the perfect fit for her as she prepares to graduate from high school this spring. She is also excited for the academic opportunities CMU provides, as she hopes to become a physical therapist or physician’s assistant and eventually a family physician.

“I love the town there — it’s super cute,” she said. “It’s kind of like Tooele, kind of small, but really kind of outdoorsy.”

The game has been a part of Avina’s life since she was eight years old. At 10, she began playing accelerated ball, allowing her to travel and test her skills against some of the best players her age from across the country. She said that has helped her get noticed in the recruiting process.

She also values the time she has spent at Tooele High, and she is excited for the upcoming season. The Buffaloes enter 2020 tied with Manti for the most state championships in Utah history with 10, and with most of the 2019 roster returning this spring, they should compete for their second in a row.

“I am so excited to play this year,” Avina said. “I think the success that we had last year is going to keep on rolling into this next season. Our team really didn’t change that much. We only lost two seniors, so we should still be pretty good and I feel like this season, we’re just going to get better.”

Avina credits her family for helping her get to where she is today, and particularly her mother, Krizia. Krizia Avina helped Tooele win a state championship in 1998 as a player, was a member of a junior-college national championship team at Utah Valley in 2000 and was an assistant coach on Tooele’s 2005 and 2006 state title teams.

“My mom has been my coach since I was eight years old,” Bryerly Avina said. “Everything I know now is from my mom. Of course, my other coaches are very important, but my mom has probably been my No. 1 supporter and coach all through my career. My family has been at every tournament and they’ve supported me. My mom, my dad, my two brothers and my grandma have always been there, and I’m very grateful for them.”