Combined Lake Point Business Center to get bigger

New owner adds property, requests rezone for general commercial uses ♦

The new owner of a business park in Lake Point wants to expand the park both in size and the variety of businesses it offers.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted to recommend that the County Commission approve a rezone application from Chris Robinson to rezone the former Beehive Business Park Center from highway commercial to general commercial during its meeting Wednesday night at the County Building.

Robinson has combined the former Beehive Business Park with property he owns to the south to create the Lake Point Business Center.

Robinson’s plan is to add an additional cul-de-sac and reconfigure the lots. The Lake Point Business Center will be 69.8 acres in size.

Along with recommending the rezone, the planning commission also approved the concept plan for the business center.

The Tooele County planning staff said they reviewed Robinson’s request and found it cohesive with the surrounding commercial and industrial uses.

According to the staff report, “the proposed concept plan for the anticipated Lake Point Business Center would be a good fit for the envisioned gateway commercial center in this area.”

The general commercial zone allows for a wider variety of permitted and conditional commercial and manufacturing uses than the highway commercial zone.

Some of the conditional and permitted uses allowed in the general commercial zone but not in a highway commercial zone include: body fender shop, building material sales, flooring and carpet sales and repair, restaurant supply sales, furniture sales, grocery sales, gunsmiths, lumberyards, manufactured and mobile home sales, printing shops, machine shops, billboards, warehouses, and freight terminals.

The applicant did not specify what type of businesses he wants to bring in to the business center.

During the public hearing a concern was raised about the Utah Department of Transportation’s plan for the proposed extension of state Route 201 to meet up with state Route 36 near the location of the business center.

Before final approval of the plat for the business center, the owner will be required to show on the plat all required right-of-ways and easements, according to Rachelle Custer, Tooele County Community Development director.

Pedestrian connectivity was also a concern. Custer said the county would require sidewalks on the frontage road.