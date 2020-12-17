Commission approves pay increase for County Council

The County Council hasn’t even gone to work yet, but they already got a pay raise.

The Tooele County Commission approved a resolution setting salaries for the County’s elected officials for 2021, including the County Council, during their meeting on Tuesday night.

After some discussion, the County Commission approved a resolution that bumped the annual pay of County Council members from $22,000 to $24,000.

The County Commission previously set the pay at $22,000 prior to the filing period for County Council elections. The filing fee for public offices is determined by the office’s pay.

While he introduced the proposed change in County Council pay, County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp noted that the Form of Government Study Committee’s report recommended a range of $20,000 to $25,000 for council members.

“$24,000 is within that range and is in agreement with what voters approved,” Tripp said.

Tripp also pointed out that in a salary survey of third class counties that he conducted using the website, transparent.utah.gov, that council members in Wasatch County were paid $30,523 and in Summit County the council pay was $46,523. Tripp’s survey used data from 2019, the most recent data available.

The form of government study committee conducted a survey that included 677 city and county council members. They found that 567 of the council members surveyed earned less than $25,000 per year.

The study committee recommended the salary range of $20,000 to $25,000, that would place the Tooele County Council towards the top end of pay for the majority of council members statewide.

In addition the study committee opined that the new pay would also be consistent with their goal to attract a new pool of council candidates that were “community service minded.”

“It is the anticipation of the Committee, that by changing from full-time type positions such as that found within the current 3-Member Commission form of Government, there will become a shift in the candidate pool from ‘career-seeking’ individuals to ‘community service minded altruistic-charitable citizens’ not dependent upon a full-time County income. As such, it is anticipated that the candidate pool for County Council membership will shift toward; full-time employed citizens of diverse career fields; retired citizens with diverse career histories; talented and busy homemakers; local business owners that cannot afford to interrupt business operations for a full-time four-year service commitment to the County,” stated the study committee’s final report.

The County Commission approved the elected officials salaries as presented in their Dec. 1 meeting.

The new salaries for county elected officials include a 1.6% cost of living adjustment and a 1% performance increase, the same as other county employees.

The County assessor, auditor, clerk, and treasurer will be paid an annual salary of $97,517. The sheriff would make $101,079. The attorney would make $127,775 annually. The County justice court judge’s annual salary would be $129,317.

Elected officials, other than the County Council, are eligible for the same benefits that all county employees receive.