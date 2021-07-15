Commission begins process of drawing boundaries

Public invited to use website for input ♦

It’s boundary line drawing time.

Once every ten years, following the decennial U.S. census, the state Legislature — under the authority of the state constitution — redraws boundaries for congressional districts, state Senate and House districts and state school board districts.

Under two U.S. Supreme Court decisions the legislature must follow a “one person, one vote” principle and make each district roughly equal in population.

This year’s redistricting process will be different from years past when a legislative committee drew up boundary lines for the full Legislature to review, modify, and approve.

In 2018, Utah voters passed Proposition 4 which created an independent redistricting commission.

The independent commission will draw up three different boundary maps for a legislative committee to review.

The legislative committee may accept one of the commission’s proposals as presented, amend a proposed map or draw their own map. The full Legislature eventually will approve a redistricting map that will define districts for the next ten years.

“As lawmakers, we are accountable to Utahns and committed to upholding the public process,” said Sen. Scott Sandall, co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee. “Public input is essential for redistricting. As individuals voted into office, we have a vested interest in the feedback and views of our constituents. We want to understand your perspectives and amplify your voice throughout this process.”

The timeline for redistricting has been shortened from the usual schedule as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the results of the 2020 census.

The Legislative committee still plans to seek public input on redistricting, according to Rep. Paul Ray, co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee.

“During regular circumstances, redistricting can be a long and arduous process,” said Rep. Paul Ray, co-chair of the Legislative Redistricting Committee. “Due to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are facing an even shorter timeline, essentially completing nine months of work in six weeks. Because of this accelerated timeline, the public’s involvement and input will be crucial to our success. I look forward to visiting communities and meeting with Utahns as we move into the next phases of our redistricting process.”

The independent Redistricting Commission has created a website, uirc.utah.gov, that allows citizens to participate in the redistricting process.

The independent redistricting commission has seven members. Three members are appointed by Republican party leaders, three are appointed by Democratic party leaders and the chairperson is appointed by the governor.

For the 2021 redistricting committee the Republican appointees were former Congressman Robert Bishop; former state Senator Lyle Hillyard; and N. Jeffrey Baker, a geographic information systems specialist.

The Democratic appointees were former Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Christine Durham; former state Senator Karen Hale; and former State Court of Appeals Judge Bill Thorne.

Gov. Spencer Cox appointed Rex Facer, an associate professor of public management in the Romney Institute of Public Service and Ethics at Brigham Young University, as the chairperson.

“Redistricting impacts everything from congressional districts and school boards to community growth,” said Facer. “We want to hear from all Utahns and what they think are their communities of interest that should be recognized throughout the redistricting process, as they know their own communities best.”

As result of the 2000 census, Tooele County was split among four state Senate districts and two state House districts.

After the 2010 census, redistricting kept one house district entirely within Tooele County and created a second district shared with other counties, but with the majority of the population in Tooele County.

The number of state Senate districts that included Tooele County was reduced to two, but neither of those included a majority of Tooele County.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, represents Senate District 12, which includes Tooele City, East Erda, Pine Canyon, Magna, and parts of West Valley City and West Jordan.

Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Termonton, represents Senate District 17 that includes Lake Point, Stansbury Park, West Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Rush Valley, Vernon, Ophir and parts of Box Elder and Cache counties.

Rep. Doug Sagers, R-Tooele, represents House District 21, which includes Tooele City, Pine Canyon, and part of Stansbury Park.

Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, represents House District 68, which includes Lake Point, Stansbury Park, West Erda, Grantsville, Wendover, Dugway, Rush Valley, Vernon, Ophir and parts of Beaver, Juab, Millard and Utah counties.