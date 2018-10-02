Commission candidates set to debate

Six Tooele County Commission candidates will debate Thursday night at Clarke Johnsen Junior High ♦

The candidates for Tooele County Commission will face off in a moderated debate on Thursday night at Clarke N. Johnsen Junior High School in Tooele City.

A reception with the candidates will be held in the hallways of the school starting at 6 p.m. A welcome and introductions will begin in the school’s cafeteria at 6:30 p.m.

Prior to the debate, the candidates for Tooele County Auditor will briefly introduce themselves.

The auditor candidates are Republican Alison McCoy and Democrat Sam Woodruff. The auditor candidates will not participate in the debate.

Following the remarks by the two county auditor candidates a separate debate will be held for the two county commission seats on the 2018 ballot.

The debate for candidates for County Commission seat A will begin at 6:45 p.m. Candidates for County Commission seat B will start their debate at approximately 7:30 p.m. The debate will conclude by 8:30 p.m.

Each debate will start with opening remarks, limited to two minutes, from each candidate. After opening remarks, the moderator will present a series of questions, one at a time, to the candidates. After the initial response to each question the candidates may take up to 30 seconds for a rebuttal.

Each candidate will have two minutes at the end of the question session for closing comments.

The debate is sponsored by both the Tooele County Democrat and Republican parties. All candidates for the county commission have been invited to participate.

The candidates for County Commission seat A are: Justin Bake, Libertarian Party; Jonathan Garrard, Constitution Party; Brendan Phillips, Green Party; and Tom Tripp, Republican Party.

The candidates for County Commission seat B are; Brenda Spearman, Democrat and Kendall Thomas, Republican.

The debate will be moderated by Staff Writer Tim Gillie with the Tooele Transcript Bulletin. Suggestions for questions for the debate must be submitted to Gillie at least 24 hours before the debate at tgillie@tooeletranscript.com.

Gillie will select the questions to be asked. The debate rules require that questions must be germane to the position of county commissioner and be applicable to all candidates.

The debate will be broadcast live on Facebook by the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Doors to Clarke Johnsen Junior High School will open at 6 p.m. with a candidate reception. Debate activity will start in the cafeteria at 6:30 p.m. Clarke Johnsen Junior High School is located at 2152 N. 400 West, Tooele.