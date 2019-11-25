Commission hears appeal for east Erda development

Erda residents ask County Commission to overturn rezone area from RR-5 to RR-1 ♦

The Tooele County Commission heard arguments for and against a request to overturn a land use decision made by the county’s planning commission in September during the County Commission’s Nov. 19 meeting at the County Building.

The planning commission approved a Planned Unit Development – Conditional Use Permit application from Joe White, a Tooele County-based developer, for approximately 113 acres located at 4409 N. Droubay Road during its Sept. 4 meeting.

The PUD-CUP plan called for 112 homes on a total of 113 acres. The site plan showed 76 lots of approximately one-half acre, 33 lots of 1-acre or larger, and three lots of one-third acre, with three agricultural preservation parcels totaling 19 acres and a 2-acre park.

Less than three weeks after the planning commission’s approval, eight Erda residents worked together and filed an appeal of the approval with the County Commission.

“This is a de novo appeal,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp. “This means members of the commission will consider all input, ordinances and other stuff that went into the decision. There is no hard deadline for a decision. We cannot consider new ideas, but all things that went into making the decision will be considered.”

Each party was allowed five minutes to present a summary of their arguments for or against the appeal to the commission.

Rick Graham, Erda, one of the appeal petitioners, spoke for the petitioners.

“There are factual and legal issues that the planning commission ignored,” he said.

The issues raised by Graham include: the Tooele County Attorney advised the planning commission to require a rezone as a condition of the conditional use permit, but the planning commission did not require a rezone; a pre-application conference was not held as required by Tooele County’s land use ordinance; the PUD-CUP application was essentially the same as an application submitted less than a year ago that was subject to a successful petition to be overturned; according to county code the applicant must wait for one year to resubmit an application for the same project; the current PUD code is known to be deficient — the application should have been held until the PUD code was revised; and the PUD as approved is spot zoning — the development is surrounded and in the center of property already developed as RR-5.

Joe White, the applicant for the PUD-CUP, presented a summary of the argument in favor of allowing the planning commission’s decision to stay intact.

According to county code, the scope of an appeal is a review of “factual matters on the record” and the “substantial evidence” and “correctness” of the planning commission’s application of land use regulations, White said.

“Personal opinion or preference and public clamor are not part of an appeal for a conditional use,” White said. “The legal correctness before you tonight is a bona fide completed application with uses that have no restrictions in county code. Country code states that as the appeal authority you must ‘interpret and apply a land use regulation to favor a land use application unless the land use regulation plainly restricts the land use application.’”

Conditional uses are a category of permitted land uses in a zoned area that because of their unique characteristics or potential impact may not be compatible in some areas or may require specific conditions to mitigate or eliminate detrimental impacts, according to county code.

County code gives the planning commission the authority to approve permits of conditional uses, with mitigating conditions.

Planned unit developments are a category of conditional uses that provide flexibility to create a more desirable environment by creating open space, recreational facilities, preservation of natural features, and provide for a variety of housing in accordance with the county’s general plan.

Generally, a PUD allows for a higher density of permitted uses while preserving open spaces or other preferred development considerations, according to county code.

The commissioners will consider and discuss the arguments and evidence, but with no time frame as to when a decision will be rendered. At a future meeting the commission will announce and discuss its decision, according to Tripp.