Commission holds first reading of animal number changes

The Tooele County Commission held their first reading of updates to Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinance that regulate the number of animals allowed on rural properties during their meeting on Tuesday evening in the Commission Conference room in the County Building.

The updates were recommended for approval by the County Planning Commission during their Oct. 7, 2020 meeting.

The recommended changes come after the County first started looking at their animal ordinances in 2016.

The current Tooele County Land Use Ordinance defines personal agriculture as ”the keeping of not more than four domestic farm animals or ten fowl for the production of food for the sole use of the persons occupying the premises.”

That definition applies, regardless if property size or zone designation, on all multiple use, agricultural, and residential zones.

The recommended changes redefined personal agriculture and sets animal limits based on property and animal size.

Personal agriculture, in the proposed changes, is defined as the keeping of farm animals or fowl for personal recreation and/or non-commercial production of food.

Farm animals are any animals other than household pets that are used or kept as recreation or food sources, such as horses, cows, swine, or similar type animals, according to the proposed changes.

Property owners in multiple use and agriculture zones will be allowed to self-regulate animal counts, so long as a nuisance, as defined in Tooele County Code, is not created on the property under the proposed changes.

Property owners in rural residential zones are allowed a combination of animal units per acreage. Non-rural residential zones are allowed certain farm animals per property as outlined in a table included in the proposed changes. Multiple residential zones are not allowed any farm animals, according to the proposal.

In rural residential zones that allow animals other than pets the ordinance, the proposed changes allow four animal units for every acre

Large animals, such as horses, mules, cows, llamas, alpacas and buffaloes, equal one animal unit. It takes four medium-sized animals; like goats, sheep, swine, miniature horses, llamas and alpacas, to make one animal unit.

Six small animals, such as rabbits, equal one animal unit. It takes 10 fowl — chickens, ducks, pigeons, turkeys, peacocks, or other domesticated birds — to equal one animal unit. There is a maximum allowable amount of 20 medium animals, 30 large animals, and 50 fowl.

Property owners may apply for a conditional use permit for a 50% increase in allowable animal units for educational farm animals — such as 4-H or Future Farmers of America projects — and or the rehabilitation of farm animals after submitting required documentation.

Commercial horse stables are a permitted use in multiple use and agriculture zones. They are not permitted in residential zones.

The proposed changes allow the planning commission to authorize up to a 50% increase in allowable animal units for the keeping of horses in private stables.

These private stables would be a permitted use in multiple use and agriculture zones.

They would be a conditional use in rural residential zones. Rural residential property owners would need to provide the planning commission with a list of all animal types and numbers on the property, a detailed site plan with the location of the proposed stable, the floor plan of the stable, documented proof of sufficient water rights, and documentation of acknowledgement by the property owner that the zoning administrator and/or county may revoke or reduce the increased animal units, if the increased animal units are determined to be a nuisance.

The Tooele County Commission as a practice holds at least two readings of ordinances or ordinance revisions before they are approved.

The next County Commission meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.