Commission looking at replacing windows in County Building

54-year-old building has original single-pane windows ♦

Two weeks ago the Tooele County Commission asked for public input as it works on a plan for the future use of county buildings in Tooele. Now it is planning to replace the windows in one of those buildings.

At least one county commissioner is pushing to shop local on the project.

The County Commission reviewed bids to replace windows and doors in the County Administration Building during its meeting Tuesday night.

“There’s a lot of space here,” said County Commissioner Kendall Thomas. “Our plan is to update this building over time. Every office in here has space heaters because it’s so gosh dang cold in here. The building is 54 years old and still in pretty darn good shape.”

Mark McKendrick, Tooele County Facilities director, said to his knowledge the windows in the building have never been replaced. They are single pane windows, he said.

Former Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner said the windows in his office leak water and let flies in, during a budget hearing while he was a commissioner.

The county requested bids to replace 54 windows and four sets of doors in the County Administration Building last fall. The bid request specified high energy efficient insulated windows, according to McKendrick.

Three bids were received, he said.

Phil’s Glass, Tooele, was the high bidder at $220,000. Murray Glass, Murray, bid $219,600. G&B Glass, West Jordan, bid $216,000, according to McKendrick.

The Phil’s Glass bid was 1.8% higher than the lowest bid.

Thomas made a motion to award the bid to Phil’s Glass, even though it was the highest bidder.

“One of the bids is from a local business, Phil’s Glass,” Thomas said. “They are the high bid by $4,000 but they pay taxes here, we know they do good work, and they support our community in many ways. I say let’s shop local, support our local businesses.”

County Commission chairman Tom Tripp said he was leaning toward the low bidder.

“I’m kind of a low bid guy,” Tripp said. “If you have a bid process it is important to reward people that make a good bid. … It’s just my feeling that if you have a bid process that you honor the low bid. There is a certain amount of integrity in honoring the low bid.”

Commissioner Shawn Milne said he’s not necessarily against shopping local, but he would like more information from the bidders on the specifications of the windows. He also said there will be a reduction in the number of windows in the building that may affect the bids. For example, the engineers drawings for the commission chamber remodel shows a reduction from five to one window in the room, according to Milne.

The county’s purchasing procedures read: “The person or firm who submits the lowest bid or proposal that meets the approved specifications shall be awarded the bid, unless the Tooele County Commission authorizes the acceptance of another bid or proposal that it determines to be in the best interest of the County.”

Thomas’ motion to approve the bid from Phil’s Glass died for the lack of a second.

The commissioners came to a consensus to table a decision on the window contractor while they go back to the bidders for more information and consider the impact of fewer windows in the building.