Commission OK’s small property tax increase

But county-wide municipal services tax rate for unincorporated areas will increase 56 percent ♦

Countywide property taxes for Tooele County government services will go up much less in 2017 than forecasted six months ago.

But the municipal services property tax rate for unincorporated areas of the county will go up much more than predicted.

The Tooele County Commission approved property tax rates for 2017 in a special meeting held last Friday at 7 p.m. in the county building.

The certified tax rates were adopted for all of the county’s property tax levies. The certified rate is the rate that will produce the same amount of property tax revenue the county received in 2016, plus additional revenue from new growth or property added to the tax rolls since 2016.

The combined rate for all countywide property taxes in 2017 will be .002100.

Under the 2017 property tax rate, property tax paid on a home valued at $200,000 in 2017 that was also valued at $200,000 in 2016 will go up by $3.74 per year or 1.6 percent.

When the county commission passed the 2017 budget in December 2016, they predicted a need for a 9-percent increase in the county’s general property tax levy and a 6.15-percent increase in the property tax for the health department.

Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette credited the lack of need to exceed the 2017 certified tax rate to an increase in property tax revenue from new growth — primarily from the inclusion of the ATI Rowley titanium plant.

Valued at nearly $290 million, ATI still pays property tax on the land, buildings and business personal property, although the plant is mothballed.

ATI had been receiving the bulk of its county property tax back as part of a tax incentive, but the incentive expired in 2016. ATI’s full taxable value came on to the tax rolls as new growth in 2017, according to Gillette.

“We had to approve the budget and proposed tax rates in December before we knew what the tax rates and new growth rates would be,” said Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman.

In December 2016, the county budget called for an additional $454,000 in property tax revenue for the general operating and health department budgets. The certified property tax rates will bring in $497,000 in new revenue, so there was no need to raise the tax rate above the certified rates, according to Gillette.

But while countywide general taxes will rise only 1.6 percent, the municipal services property tax rate, collected only on properties in unincorporated Tooele County, will jump by 56 percent.

The 2016 municipal services property tax rate was .000813. The 2017 approved certified rate is .001270.

The large increase in the municipal services tax is due to an error in calculating the 2016 municipal services tax rate, according to Gillette.

“There was a computer error in last year’s calculation,” Gillette said. “The rate should have been higher last year.”

Under the 2017 municipal services tax rate, municipal services tax paid on a home valued at $200,000 in 2017 that was also valued at $200,000 in 2016 will go up by $50.27 per year or 56.2 percent.

The commissioners had predicted a 9-percent increase in the municipal services tax rate in their Dec. 2016 meeting when the 2017 budget was approved.

The tax rates were approved in a special meeting held Friday because according to the state property tax calendar the county commission had a June 22 deadline to forward their approved tax rates to the Utah State Tax Commission, according to Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne.

The tax rates could have been approved at the county commission’s June 20 regular meeting, but they were not placed on the agenda, he said.

Friday’s meeting was properly noticed 24 hours ahead of time on both the state’s public notice meeting website and the county’s website for meeting notices and agendas.

Public hearings for the tax rate adoptions were held in Dec. 2016 with the adoption of the 2017 budget.