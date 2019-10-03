Commission prepares to divide county into districts

Districts are part of county government change voters approved last November ♦

Tooele County will soon be divided into five equal parts.

The change in Tooele County government approved by voters in the November 2018 election calls for a five-member county council elected by geographic districts. Voters who live in three of those districts will elect a council member in the November 2020 election.

The Tooele County Commission reviewed proposed county council district maps during its Aug. 6 meeting. Maps depicting the different plans were displayed in the hallway of the Tooele County Building during that meeting.

During Tuesday night’s County Commission meeting, the commissioners formally opened a public comment period on the proposed maps.

“We generated some of the proposed boundaries ourselves and some options came from citizen suggestions,” said County Commission chairman Tom Tripp. “Right now we are favoring options two and five.”

Candidates for county council will file for election in March 2020. In order to properly advertise those positions prior to the opening of the filing date, the County Commission will need to approve the district boundaries at its next meeting on Nov. 5, according to Tripp.

Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette has six proposed county council district plans available for review at www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk/council-district-maps.htm.

County Commissioners Tom Tripp of Grantsville, and Kendall Thomas of Stockton, will become county council members representing the districts in which they reside as of Jan. 1, 2021. They will serve as county council members for two years.

The change in county government study committee report doesn’t address the issue of what will happen if Tripp and Thomas end up in the same district.

County Commissioner Shawn Milne, whose county commission term expires in Jan. 2021, would need to file to run for election to county council if he desires to serve on the council.

During the 2022 election, voters in Tripp and Thomas’ districts will select council members for their districts that will serve four-year terms.

This process creates three four-year council members elected during every presidential election and two four-year council members elected in every midterm election.

The county council districts must be contiguous and have no greater than a 10% — but preferably no greater than 5% — difference in population, according to Gillette.

Under the new form of government the county council will have the authority, by state code, to pass ordinances, rules, and regulations, which include amendments to the general plan, land use ordinances, and zoning designations, levy taxes, approve the annual budget, investigate county officers, audit county officers, set the salary of elected officials, veto hiring decisions of elected officials, and to consolidate or separate elected county offices.

The county council will hire a full-time county manager who will perform executive functions for the county government.

Tripp said the County Commission welcomes input on district boundaries from the public by mail, phone or electronically.

