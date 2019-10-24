Commission recommends new subdivision in east Tooele

Double-fronting lots, canyon drainage cited as initial concerns ♦

A preliminary plan for a new subdivision on Tooele City’s east side received a positive recommendation from the City planning commission during its meeting Wednesday.

Joe Garlington of Garlington Development, a Sandy, Utah-based developer, has proposed England Ridges subdivision, a 22.3-acre subdivision with 87 single-family residential lots to be located at approximately 810 N. 520 East. The proposed subdivision is in an R1-7 zone and will connect 620 East, 690 East and 7th Street, all of which will be dedicated public roads.

The positive recommendation from the commission moves the plan to the Tooele City Council, which will review and vote on it.

Tooele City Planner and Zoning Administrator Andrew Aagard presented the plan prior to the commission’s vote for a positive recommendation.

“The subdivision has been reviewed for compliance with the R1-7 zoning code,” Aagard said. “There are some specific issues related to the Middle Canyon drainage that I’ve detailed in the staff report for your information.”

As per the report, due to infrequent flooding from Middle Canyon drainage, portions of the lots on the north side of the plat are located within a flood hazard area and each lot will need to provide a FEMA flood elevation certification and a Letter of Map Amendment prior to construction on the lot to ensure each home will remain outside of the flood hazard area.

Another concern noted in the staff report is the extension of 620 East, which creates a double-fronting lot situation with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse parcel located on 7th Street.

Since a homeowner’s association is required to also maintain the private stormwater detention basin, the situation requires that the double fronting park strip should also be landscaped by an HOA as required by City ordinance with trees, ground covers and an irrigation system, according to the staff report.

The preliminary plan was recommended for approval on the condition that the concerns outlined in the staff report are addressed by the developer in the final plat subdivision review.