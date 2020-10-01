Commission recommends properties for new industrial zone

New industrial zone provides more flexibility, encourages clean uses ♦

Tooele City Planning Commission recommended approval of a request to change the zoning for two properties to a new industrial zoning district during their meeting on Sept. 23.

Jim Bolser, city community development director presented the request. He said the new industrial service zone would provide additional flexibility for the property..

Prior to adding the industrial service or IS zone, the City had two industrial districts. Those were the light industrial district and the industrial district.

The light industrial district encourages clean, light industrial and manufacturing uses which provide employment opportunities for city residents, strengthen the city’s tax base, and diversify the local economy, according to City code.

The industrial district is formulated to recognize existing industrial sites and uses within the City and to allow for the establishment of additional industrial uses which add to employment opportunities and economic diversity within the city.

City staff looked at the definitions of the different zones to see if anything needed to be broken apart, combined, or more clearly defined in the definitions when deciding to add the new IS zone, according to Bolser.

Bolser said that City officials wanted to add the industrial services district to provide locations for more intensive service type uses for the benefit of the community and the regional area.

This new district encourages clean uses which provide employment opportunities for City residents, strengthen the city’s tax base, and diversify the local economy.

The table of uses for the industrial service zone assigns different land uses and assigns them to be either a permitted, conditional, or non-permitted.

Permitted land uses in the IS district include accessory buildings, agricultural land use, automobile sales and rental, automobile services and repair, building maintenance services, and contractor’s offices, among others.

Conditional land uses that are allowed in the IS district are auto impound yards, campground travel and trailer parks, contractor’s storage yards, daycare centers, and distribution centers, among others.

During the planning commission meeting on Sept. 23, Bolser said that City staff had looked at a few areas of the city that could be assigned to the IS district.

He said that staff would like to add 400 East 2200 North, currently in the industrial zone and 300 South 1200 West, in the light industrial zone to the new district.

Bolser said that property owners around the two locations were notified prior to the meeting.

At the end of the discussion a public hearing was held, but no comments were made.

After the public hearing, a vote was taken by the commission and all of the members of the commission voted to send a positive recommendation to the city council regarding rezoning the requested properties to the IS zone.