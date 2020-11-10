Commission revive ‘usable acreage’ in animal ordinance

Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas sparred with his fellow commissioners last week as they resurrected the idea of limiting animal numbers based on “usable” acreage during their meeting on Thursday night.

Commissioner Shawn Milne brought up the subject of using the total acreage where animals could realistically be kept instead of raw acreage during a discussion of swine.

Worried that “folks might pull a fast one,” Milne said he thought that acreage such as front and back lawns, footprint of buildings, and hardtop drivable surfaces should be excluded from the acreage calculation for animals.

“I might feel accepting of chickens, but not for a horse normal stall area,” he said. “First and foremost of things, exclude any developed land, turfs, gardens, house, outbuildings and drivable surfaces.”

A proposal to regulate animals on “usable” acres instead of actual acres was dropped by the planning commission.

Before opening the planning commission’s public hearing on Sept. 2, Planning Commission Chairman Scott Jacobs conducted a straw poll of commission members.

Five out of seven members opposed the addition of the term usable acre.

Jacobs told the public, before the hearing started, that the term “usable acre” would be withdrawn from the next draft.

The County Commission held a first reading of animal regulation ordinance changes during their Oct. 20 meeting.

The proposed ordinance changes define personal agriculture as the keeping of farm animals or fowl for personal recreation and/or non-commercial production of food.

Farm animals are any animals other than household pets that are used or kept as recreation or food sources, such as horses, cows, swine, or similar type animals, according to the proposed changes.

Property owners in multiple use and agriculture zones will be allowed to self-regulate animal counts, so long as a nuisance, as defined in Tooele County Code, is not created on the property.

Property owners in rural residential zones are allowed a combination of animal units per acre. Non-rural residential zones are allowed certain farm animals per property as outlined in a table included in the proposed changes. Multiple residential zones are not allowed any farm animals, according to the proposal.

In rural residential zones that allow animals other than pets, the proposed changes allow four animal units for every acre

Large animals, such as horses, mules, cows, llamas, alpacas and buffaloes, equal one animal unit. It takes four medium-sized animals; like goats, sheep, swine, miniature horses, llamas and alpacas, to make one animal unit.

Six small animals, such as rabbits, equal one animal unit. It takes 10 fowl — chickens, ducks, pigeons, turkeys, peacocks, or other domesticated birds — to equal one animal unit.

There is a maximum allowable amount of 20 medium animals, 30 large animals, and 50 fowl.

The County Commissioners were in agreement Thursday night to amend the proposed changes to treat swine as large animals.

Property owners may apply for a conditional use permit for a 50% increase in allowable animal units for educational farm animals — such as 4-H or Future Farmers of America projects — and/or the rehabilitation of farm animals after submitting required documentation.

Commercial horse stables are a permitted use in multiple use and agriculture zones. They are not permitted in residential zones.

The proposed changes allow the planning commission to authorize up to a 50% increase in allowable animal units for the keeping of horses in private stables.

These private stables would be a permitted use in multiple use and agriculture zones. They would be a conditional use in rural residential zones.

Rural residential property owners would need to provide the planning commission with a list of all animal types and numbers on the property, a detailed site plan with the location of the proposed stable, the floor plan of the stable, documented proof of sufficient water rights, and documentation of acknowledgement by the property owner that the zoning administrator and/or county may revoke or reduce the increased animal units, if the increased animal units are determined to be a nuisance.

Planning staff opposed the reintroduction of usable acreage in calculating the number of allowable animals.

“There was a lot of public outcry against usable acreage,” said Tooele County planner Jeff Miller.

Milne said a number of people had reached out to him that are in favor of the usable acreage concept.

“They don’t feel comfortable speaking out in a public meeting,” he said. “They shutdown with neighbors losing their cool. … I appreciate passion, but people are losing their mind.”

Commissioner Kendall Thomas said he had no problem with the change in swine, but he wanted the acreage left alone, and the public to have until the next commission meeting for comment.

Thomas’ proposal died for lack of a second.

After some discussion, which at times was heated, Milne proposed that the ordinance change be revised by staff to subtract liveable acreage, front and back lawns, footprint of buildings, and hardtop drivable surfaces from the animal calculation.

Milne also added to the changes a confirmation that multiple use and agriculture zones would self-regulate.

As a compromise to Thomas, Milne proposed tabling the vote on the motion until the next commission meeting instead of approving the motion during Thursday night’s meeting.

County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp called for a vote on Milne’s motion. He and Milne voted yes.

Thomas’ vote was, “Hell no.”