Commission to council transition decisions

As 2020 continues to draw closer to an end, it’s time to prepare for Tooele County to prepare for the transition from a County Commission to a five-member Council with an appointed County Manager.

Tom Tripp, Tooele County Commission, and one of the two County Commissioners that will stay on through the transition to the five-member council, convened what he called a “County Council Pre-Meeting,” on Monday night at 7 pm. In the Tooele County Commission conference room at the County Building.

The meeting was informal and no vote or action took place. It was a time for prospective council members to provide input on the direction the current commission should take as it prepares for the transition, according Tripp.

One of the tasks that needs to be completed may seem simple at first glance, every page of County Code needs to be reviewed and every reference to the County Commission needs to be changed to County Council, maybe.

The County Commission served as both the executive and legislative branches of County government. The references to the County Commission need to be reviewed and if it refers to an executive function, it needs to read “County Manager.” If it is a legislative function then it should read, “County Council,” maybe.

The Form of Government Study Committee made a recommendation that “the Tooele County commission surrender all county executive powers in code as of midnight 31 December 2020. At that time all associated County Executive power and responsibilities shall be transferred and vested in code to the newly created Tooele County Manager position.”

However, state law allows the county council to retain some executive functions.

The study committee continued to write in their final report, “As such, the newly created Tooele County Manager position shall become the administrative head of the County Government and shall have all powers, functions, and duties of a county executive, except: As the County Legislative body otherwise provides by ordinance…”

Tripp used the example that in most cases when there is a board or committee appointment to be made, the executive makes the appointment while the legislative body ratifies the appointment.

Tripp said when Summit County transitioned to a County Council, the Council retained the authority to make nominations for board appointments and to approve the appointments.

Tripp told the prospective Council members that either the current commission can hold a public hearing on the changes and approve them with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2021 or the current commission can “leave about 1,000 pages of changes on your desks.”

Tripp also explained restrictions on the current commission’s involvement in hiring a County manager.

State code prohibits the current County Commission from hiring an interim manager. Once the County Council is elected in November, they may begin the recruiting process for hiring a manager, Tripp said.

Tripp suggested that the current commission could gather information about other county professional managers, such as job descriptions, a salary survey, and examine agreements for contracted managers versus an appointed civil service county manager.

The study committee recommended that the County Manager position be compensated at a rate of $90,000 to $120,000 per year, with final salary dependent upon experience, with full participation in the Tooele County employee benefits package as a full-time Tooele County Employee.

The County Commissioners also discussed with the prospective council members representation on regional councils, state and national associations, departments that will report directly to the manager, potential future departments, potential personnel and physical facilities for the Council.

The meeting was attended by Tripp, Shawn Milne, Kendall Thomas, County Attorney Scott Broadhead, Deputy County Attorney Colin Winchester, and County Council candidates Scott Wardle, Tye Hoffmann, Brenda Spearman, Jared Hamner, and Jonathan Garrard. Jeff Saunders was unable to attend due a surgery, according to Tripp.