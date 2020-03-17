Commission to establish COVID-19 emergency declaration

But declaration is no reason to panic, says emergency services director ♦

Tooele County is working on a draft declaration of a local emergency in response to the evolving COVID-19 global pandemic, according to Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

State code gives the county executive the authority to issue a declaration of emergency for a period of up to 30 days. To be renewed for a period beyond 30 days, approval of the governing body is required, according to state code.

The County Commission, acting as the county’s executive, may approve the declaration and file it with the Tooele County Clerk at any time.

If the need is there to extend the declaration beyond the 30-day period, the County Commission will need to approve the declaration in an open meeting as the County’s governing body.

“The public should not panic at the thought of an emergency declaration,” said Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County Emergency Services director. “The declaration allows us to better serve the residents of Tooele County by activating the Emergency Operations Center, which assists by unifying services and providing coordination with businesses and service providers.”

An initial draft of the declaration prepared early Monday morning included the following public advisories:

• No mass gatherings of over 50 people should be held

• Individuals over 60 or those who are immunocompromised should not attend gatherings of over 20 people

• Access to long-term care facilities should be limited to close family relatives and facility staff.

• Where appropriate, employers should encourage their employees to work remotely from home.

• Where employees are sick, employers should encourage them to stay home.

• Extra-curricular public and private school activities should be canceled.

• Public and private schools are under a soft-closure and should be prepared for the possibility of full closure.

Some of those advisories will change as additional directives and new information and recommendations have been received from both state and national officials, according to Tripp.

The County has closed both the Tooele and Grantsville Senior centers. Pick-up meals will be available for citizens 60 and older at both senior centers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

The county health department has already started to work with long-term care centers to make sure visitors, if allowed, and staff, are regularly screened, according to Jeff Coombs, director of Tooele County Health Department.

The county will monitor the evolving situation and other closures may be announced as needed, according to Tripp.