Commission wants Deseret Peak and racetrack returned to county control

Tooele County wants its property back.

The county has filed a petition with Grantsville City requesting that Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus be disconnected from Grantsville City and returned to unincorporated Tooele County.

The request for disconnection was delivered to Grantsville City officials on Sept. 2.

“Tooele County believes that the noted properties ought to return to the sole jurisdiction of the County, versus two different sovereigns,” reads an official written statement on the disconnection request issued by the Tooele County Commission.

However, Grantsville officials aren’t currently supporting the disconnection request.

“We believe it is in the best interest of the community that we continue to serve the area the way we do now,” said Grantsville City Attorney Joel Linares.

The county commission supported the annexation of the property by Grantsville in 2014, but the current county commission wants the property back under its control.

“Annexation of the Deseret Peak Complex and surrounding properties was an interesting proposal a couple of years ago,” reads the county’s statement.

It continues: “However, experience has shown that management of the properties under the current arrangement has been more challenging than originally expected.

“We believe that County-owned properties ought to be governed by and under the direction of the County. Simply stated, it will be more cost effective and efficient. The County’s ultimate goal is to create an inviting environment for users of our facilities, at a reasonable cost, and to ensure success of these facilities for years to come. Returning these properties to County jurisdiction will simplify administration, security, planning and future additions or modifications.”

At the time of annexation, Grantsville and Tooele County entered into an interlocal agreement for water and future sewer service for Deseret Peak. Grantsville has been providing water to the recreation facility since 2003, according to Linares.

“Grantsville will not provide water or sewer services outside its boundaries,” he said.

Furthermore, Grantsville City expects the county to continue to honor the 2014 agreement, which calls for the county to turn over water and sewer infrastructure and water rights to Grantsville City, Linares said.

According to state law, Tooele County must publish a public notice of its request for disconnection once a week for the next three weeks.

The disconnection procedure requires the Grantsville City Council to hold a public hearing on the request within 30 days of the last public notice.

The council then has 45 days after the public hearing to decide if it will grant the request.

If Grantsville City decides not to grant the disconnection request, the county may challenge the decision in district court.