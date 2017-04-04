Commissioner Milne gets booed at Stewart town hall meeting

A rowdy crowd greeted Utah Congressman Chris Stewart when he stepped on the stage at West High School in Salt Lake City for a town hall meeting on Friday.

The auditorium was packed with over 1,000 citizens. Most of the audience held signs that read either “Save Wild Utah” or “Agree” on one side and “Disagree” on the other.

The gathering not only booed the Republican congressman, they also expressed displeasure with a Tooele County commissioner who was selected at random to ask Stewart a question.

During the town hall meeting, Stewart commented that it was obvious most of the audience did not vote for him. He also noted that he must have some support in the district, because he won the election 63 percent to 33 percent last November.

The audience booed, shouted, and waved their signs showing their disagreement, as Stewart expressed support for the failed health care bill, turning over public lands to the states, opposition to the Bear Ears National Monument, increased border security, and his vote to gut the Congressional Office of Ethics.

At one point during the town hall meeting, while the audience was heckling Stewart, the congressman responded, “I’m glad you brought signs, because otherwise I wouldn’t have any idea if you disagreed with me.”

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne was among the audience members who were selected at random to ask a question of the congressman.

After being introduced, Milne started talking about Tooele County’s reliance on federal payment-in-lieu of taxes, the county’s dominance of public lands, and the Bureau of Land Management’s management of the county’s wild horse population.

Before Milne could finish, members of the audience started to shout at random, “What’s your question?”

Milne replied, “My question is more of a thank you.”

The audience responded with a chorus of boos.

“While we may not agree on every piece of legislation, I wanted Congressman Stewart to know that he has support in Tooele County,” Milne said later during an interview with the Transcript Bulletin.

As the meeting concluded, the audience chanted in unison, “Do your job,” in response to Stewart’s comment that at this point no wrongdoing has been discovered on the part of the Trump campaign in collusion with Russia.

Democratic voters in the otherwise Republican leaning 2nd Congressional District dominate Salt Lake City.

The district’s boundary stretches from Farmington to Salt Lake City. It then heads west to West Valley City and Magna before reaching Tooele County where it turns south and reaches all the way to Washington County.

This was Stewart’s 53rd town hall meeting since being elected to congress in 2012, he said.