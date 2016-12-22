Commissioners chastised over their salaries

Thomas Karjola was the Tooele County resident who elicited a promise from county commissioners in 2015 that the they would not increase their pay other than a cost of living adjustment during their current term of office.

The commissioners’ promise to Karjola came in July 2015 after they rolled back a 12-percent pay hike for themselves to a 3-percent COLA other county employees received.

Tuesday night, Karjola returned to the county commission and berated two commissioners for voting earlier this month to raise their 2017 pay by 19 percent.

“Commissioner Bateman and Bitner, you lied to us. You promised us you would not take a pay raise above a COLA during this term in office and you turned around and did it anyway,” Karjola said.

“You told the Transcript Bulletin that you made the promise under duress,” he added. “You could have said ‘No, I’m sorry I can’t make that promise at this time,’ but instead you lied because you don’t have the intestinal fortitude to tell the truth.”

Despite their July 2015 promise to Karjola, county commissioners Myron Bateman and Wade Bitner voted two weeks ago to set the annual salary for all three commissioners at $87,347 each for next year.

That’s an 18.4-percent increase that totals $13,581 for Bitner, and a 19.4 percent increase for Bateman and Milne that totals $14,208 each.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne voted against the increase for commissioners. He has announced he will donate his pay increase to local charities.

Karjola was among six county residents who spoke against the pay increase for commissioners during Tuesday’s commission meeting.

One of the vocal opponents to the pay raise was Grantsville City Councilwomen Jewel Allen.

“I’m asking you commissioners to rescind your pay raise,” she said. “When I heard the news I was disappointed and surprised. You don’t pass tax increases on your constituents and then turn around and pass a pay raise. … If you truly care about your county constituents how can you pass this pay and tax raise combo and look in the eye of a single mother struggling to clothe and feed her kids …’

Erik Gumbrecht, former Tooele County Republican party chairman, also expressed discontent with the commissioners’ decision to raise their salaries.

“I want to be mad at you guys, but it feels more like disappointment to me,” said Gumbrecht. “I’m not one of those guys that says I hate those commissioners or anything like that, but I legitimately care for you guys. That’s what makes this the most disturbing. I saw a lot of justifications that went on, for example, not calling it a pay raise, just calling it an equalization or an adjustment. That’s just a justification. You guys know what you’re doing. I just want to see some leadership from you guys.”

None of the commissioners responded to the comments. However, Bateman and Bitner, in a previous interview with the Transcript Bulletin, explained the 2015 promise was extracted from them by a small segment of county citizens.

The reason for the commissioners’ salary increase relates to issues such as pay equity for a commissioner’s work, and attracting candidates to run for county commissioner, according to Bateman and Bitner.

Other county elected officials get paid more than the commissioners. The 2017 pay increase will bring the county commission pay equal to that of most other elected officials in the county.

Being a county commissioner is a full-time job. With pay comparable to other elected officials, and commensurate with the time and work involved, more candidates will be attracted to run for commissioner, according to Bateman and Bitner.

Bateman and Bitner are convinced making an adjustment to the county commissioners’ salary at this time is the right thing to do.

“We backed down two years ago and we shouldn’t have,” Bitner said.