Commissioners give report on their duties

New on Tuesday night’s Tooele County Commission agenda was an item labeled “Commission Update.”

The commission update will be a regular item on the county commission agenda, according to Commission Chairman Tom Tripp.

Tripp described the commission update as “an attempt to communicate the projects we are working on, things we are thinking about, things we have heard the community is concerned about, and in a brief moment to describe things that have gone on.”

Tripp called on each commissioner to give a brief report of their activities.

Commissioner Kendall Thomas reported on a meeting with the Utah Department of Transportation.

“We talked about the traffic congestion, the Midvalley Highway, and state Route 36,” he said. “There’s going to be an open house with the Wasatch Front Regional Council at Tooele City Council Chambers on Jan. 28 to share and discuss the Tooele County Transportation Plan. We are actively pursuing and following up on the things the previous commission was working on.”

Tripp said he had concerns about the action of the previous commission when it withdrew the zoning on three parcels of ground at the request of the developer.

“I didn’t think it met county regulations but the developer argued it wasn’t amending zoning, rather it was withdrawing,” he said. I thought that was semantics.”

The commission was going to reverse the previous decision to rescind the rezone approval, but after many discussions it was determined that the withdrawal put the zoning back to what residents wanted and the developer agreed not to come back with a materially similar proposal, so the plans to rescind the rescission were cancelled, according to Tripp.

Tripp attended a meeting with the state Division of Water Resources. The division is working on a report that will be released in February with goals for a reduction in residential and industrial water use for the year 2030, according to Tripp.

“Tooele County had the lowest per capita consumption in those two areas: residential and industrial,” he said. “It doesn’t affect agriculture. They estimated we are using 216 gallons per person per day and they want to reduce that by 13 percent to 188. The reduction is voluntary but we have to submit a plan.”

Commissioner Shawn Milne said that since the last county commission meeting on Dec. 27, he has had four different meetings with the Romney Group including a discussion of how their development is related to the inland port.

The Deseret UAS initiative, an economic development partnership with Box Elder County centered on the development of drone-based businesses, participated in an industry show in Las Vegas last week, Milne said.

Other accomplishments listed by Milne included the completion of the sale of the Utah Motorsports Campus, a meeting with UDOT to discuss the extension of state Route 201 into the valley, and several calls and meetings as the chairman of the Utah Association of County Commissions and Councils about the upcoming legislative session and how to best represent Tooele County’s interests.

Milne said he and the county assessor are working with other counties that are interested in adopting a software package designed by Tooele County for connecting different software.

“This might be an opportunity to monetize and recoup some of our investment in that software,” he said.

Milne also attended a meeting with a Utah Tree representative, discussing a visitors center on I-80. He also attended a Friends of the Children’s Justice Center Board meeting and discussed the construction of the CJC’s new building.

Milne and Thomas attended the Fire Chief’s annual meeting.

Milne attended an Economic Development Corporation Utah board meeting; participated in a conference call for a National Association of Counties task force on community, economic, and workforce development taskforce; attended a state Waste Management and Radiation Control Board meeting of which he is a member; participated in a UAC committee meeting; attended a WFRC Regional Planning Organization meeting discussing local transportation elements; discussed local topics on a live radio program; attended the Tooele County Search and Rescue banquet; a WFRC economic development district meeting; met with a local developer, and held several constituent meetings.