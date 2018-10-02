Commissioners to take comment on proposed tax increases

Pre-election declaration of intent to raise property taxes required by state code ♦

The Tooele County Commission will hear public comment tonight on the county’s intent to increase three different property taxes by no more than 5 percent and one tax rate by no more than 10 percent for 2019.

The commission meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Tooele County Building, 47 S. Main St., Tooele.

State code requires that if the county commission is considering raising taxes for the 2019 year, it must notify the public, allow the public to comment, and adopt a resolution stating the maximum amount of the tax increase, all prior to the Nov. 2018 election.

Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner said it’s difficult to predict a tax increase in Nov. 2018, when final information on property values for 2019 won’t be available until at least June 2019.

“Right now we are projecting about a 5-percent increase will be needed to cover increases in assessing and collecting costs, inflation, and employee health costs,” Bitner said. “But we won’t know exactly how much we need to raise the tax rate to get that money until June or July of next year.”

He said the county commission has determined the amount of additional tax revenue that will be needed for 2019.

“When we can determine how much tax revenue we will get without an increase, we will set the increase at the amount needed to collect that revenue, but the increase will not be more than 5 percent,” he said.

In November 2017, the county commission adopted a resolution setting the maximum increase for the county general, county health, and municipal services fund tax rates at no more than 5 percent for each rate. In July 2018 they adopted actual tax rate increases of 2.2 percent.

The proposed maximum tax increases for 2019 includes a 5-percent increase in the general fund, health department, and the municipal services fund property taxes. A 10-percent maximum tax increase is proposed for the county assessing and collecting property tax rate.

If the maximum property tax increases are adopted in 2019, the county will collect an additional $288,493 for the general fund, an additional $37,466 for the health department fund, an additional $179,959 in revenue for assessing and collecting, and $105,726 for the municipal services fund.

For the average home valued at $240,000, the maximum proposed property tax increase means a $7.54 increase in the annual tax bill for all homes in incorporated and unincorporated Tooele County. The annual increase in the property tax for a business with a $240,000 value would be $13.72.

The municipal services property tax is collected only from property in unincorporated areas of the county. The municipal services fund pays for what state code calls “city-like services,” services the county provides in unincorporated areas that would be provided by a city or town if the property was in an incorporated area.

The proposed maximum increase in the municipal services property tax would raise the property tax of a $240,000 home by $16.53 annually, in addition to the increase for the general, health, and assessing and collecting property taxes. The municipal services property tax for a business of the same value in an unincorporated area would go up by $30.35 per year.

These proposed property tax increases are only for the county’s portion of a property owner’s tax bill. They do not include any possible increases by the school district, cities and towns, and service districts.

“We have heard from citizens, and I agree, that it’s best to keep up with inflation by small incremental increases in taxes instead of large increases all at once,” Bitner said. “We are still being fiscally conservative with the budget and looking at all expenses.”

The Tooele County Commission chamber is located in room 321 of the Tooele County Building.