Commissioners vote to sell UMC to county’s RDA

The Utah Motorsports Campus is one step closer to belonging to the Tooele County Redevelopment Agency, and one step closer to being sold to a yet-to-be-determined new owner.

The Tooele County Commission approved a resolution Wednesday night that authorizes the county to enter into an agreement to sell UMC to the county’s RDA for $20 million.

The unanimous vote to approve the potential sale came immediately after a public hearing. A total of 15 speakers spoke for two minutes each.

Some supported the sale to the RDA. Others opposed it, claiming the sale was a “back-door deal” to sell the racetrack to a Chinese-based owner for less than what an American company offered.

The commissioners who approved the $20 million asking price and terms of sale will meet again in one week. But this time they will be serving as the Tooele County Redevelopment Agency Board, and will vote on accepting the offer and terms of sale.

According to the county’s RDA attorney, it’s all legal.

“The state specifically provides for counties to form redevelopment agencies for the purpose of economic development,” said Craig Smith, attorney with Smith Hartvigsen, a Salt-Lake based law firm that includes government, real estate, and redevelopment in their list of practice areas.

State law requires the RDA board to be the legislative body that created the RDA. For Tooele County that means the county commission is the RDA board, although the RDA and the county are two separate legal entities, according to Smith.

“There is nothing back-door, under handed, or sneaky going on here,” he said. “The county is being transparent and conducting the sale just how state law says it should.”

The county could have transferred the property to the RDA at no cost, according to Smith.

The RDA is the best suited to conduct the sale of the property to the final user because when an RDA sells property it can retain controls or establish restrictions and covenants running with the land that are consistent with the RDA’s plan for the area.

Without the RDA, the county can essentially only control future land use through zoning laws.

Regardless of who the final buyer will be, if the county wants to use the land for economic development purposes, the RDA can control the future use of the property, according to Smith.

Some of the speakers at the public hearing supported selling the property to the RDA so the RDA can conduct the final sale of the property.

“I like putting the motorsports park in the hands of the RDA,” said David Kizerian, with the National Auto Sports Association Utah Region. “Let them look at the proposals and make a decision based on what is the best long term interest of the county.”

“I’m all for the movement to the RDA,” said Grantsville resident Chris Fields.

Others were concerned that the county was looking at a $20 million deal when there was a $28.1 million offer on the table.

Terra Pincock said she was afraid the sale to the RDA was a back door attempt to sell the property for less than what it’s worth.

“I do not support the sale to the RDA,” she said. “I think $20 million is not enough. The county is constantly saying there isn’t enough money to do the things they want to do. Here we have $28 million on the table and yet consistently the county has agreed to take $20 million leaving $8 million on the table.”

Others at the public hearing were concerned that the sale to the RDA was setting the stage to sell the property to a foreign owned company.

Mitime Investments, the parent company of UMC that currently manages the racetrack for the county, is owned by Chinese billionaire businessman Li Shufu.

“The land of America is sacred,” said Tooele County resident Tom Cramer. “I don’t want my land sold to a foreign government or a foreign country of any kind. It’s sacred.”

“I fought against communism,” said Ken Goodrich, a Vietnam War veteran and resident of Grantsville. “I want to keep communist people out of my country. We need to keep America in American hands. Don’t throw dirt on those that died to protect our freedoms. What you’re doing is wrong and you know it’s wrong.”

Las Vegas real estate developer Andrew Cartwright, manager of Center Point Management, the Wyoming incorporated limited liability company registered to do business in Utah, also spoke during the public hearing.

The county commission turned down Center Point’s initial offer of $22.5 million in September 2015 for the motorsports park when they accepted the $20 million offered by Mitime.

County officials claimed that Mitime’s offer and proposal had a better long-term economic impact for the county. But Center Point successfully sought a court action that set aside the proposed sale to Mitime.

In December 2015, 3rd District Court Judge Robert Atkins stopped the sale to Mitime, ruling that the county had not received fair market value for the property.

Atkins defined fair market value as the highest offer for the property.

Center Point’s $22.5 million, which was later raised to $28.1 million to agree with the county’s assessed value of the property for tax purposes, was the highest offer, according to Cartwright.

Cartwright said he renewed the $28.1 million offer in an email to county commissioners the morning of the public hearing for the sale to the RDA.

“They just approved a $20 million sale and I have offered $28.1 million,” he said. “They aren’t following what the judge said. I’ll file for a temporary restraining order to block the sale first thing [Thursday] morning.”

Cartwright said his plans for the track have been misrepresented or misunderstood.

“I’ve been made out to be the villain,” he said. “I’ve been fighting to pay more for the track, keep it open and operating as is, and make a $275 million investment in the track and surrounding property.”

The Tooele County RDA Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 in room 321 of the county building to vote on accepting the $20 million purchase price and terms of sale. At the meeting, the RDA board will outline the process they will follow for the sale of the motorsports park, according to RDA board member Shawn Milne.

The agenda for the meeting does not include a public hearing or a public comment period.