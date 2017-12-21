Communities That Care provides specialized help to students, families

Tooele City’s Communities That Care leaders cite a recent state survey of sixth-12th graders as evidence of success in what they are striving to accomplish.

The four main elements of Communities that Care include Guiding Good Choices, Second Step, QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) suicide prevention, and the Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards.

According to the most recent Student Health and Risk Prevention survey that was done last spring, the number of students who reported trying alcohol in their lifetime went from 47 percent in 1998 to 18 percent in 2017. Cigarette use among students during that same time period fell also from 40 percent to 9.8 percent.

“Additionally, at a time when CDC [U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention] is reporting that youth suicide rates in Utah are up 141 percent in recent years, Tooele’s numbers are going down,” said Heidi Peterson, Communities That Care director.

“Last year we were the only county to see a decrease in depressive symptoms and suicidality among sixth to 12th graders,” Peterson said. “While we know that even one life lost to suicide is too many, the value of one life saved is beyond measure.”

Youth awards are handed out to students at Tooele City Council meetings, and recipients are featured in photos published in the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

Mayor Patrick Dunlavy, who is retiring from office on Dec. 29, said that honoring students throughout the years was a special activity for him.

“Being part of the Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards is one of the things I’ve enjoyed most about being mayor,” he said. “It shows how much we really care about our youth because they are the future. It’s important for them to know that we recognize their leadership and successes.”

Recipients of the Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards are nominated by their teachers at school to the Communities That Care staff.

Tooele City’s website explains that the award is unique because teachers select students on qualities of good citizenship, character and service. It is awarded to kids at all different academic levels. The students who are selected are “truly great examples to their peers and the community.”

Peterson honored Dunlavy for his support of Communities That Care programs at the Dec. 6 City Council meeting.

“Mayor, we honor you for your service. We are grateful for your foresight, vision and commitment to investing in the good people of our community,” Peterson said. “We pledge to you to continue our work with the same values that you have inspired and instilled. Thank you for the legacy and influence that will be remembered for decades.”

Peterson shared an email from Dr. David Hawkins to Dunlavy. Hawkins is one of the two founders of Communities that Care.

“I convey my admiration and respect for your leadership on behalf of the young people of Tooele and the larger human community. You have led the transformation of Tooele City as a shining example of the social development strategy in action. Thank you for demonstrating to cities across the world that recognizing young people for their contributions and achievements in a simple city council ceremony can strengthen the civic engagement of a whole city. I am honored to have had the opportunity to witness your leadership of Communities That Care in Tooele these many years.”

Peterson reported that 1,500 youth have received public recognition as they’ve received these awards over the past 12 years.

Mayor-elect Debbie Winn said she will continue to support the Communities That Care program in all its efforts.

“I look forward to continue the Mayor’s Youth Recognition Awards program to recognize the youth who are making a difference in our city,” Winn said. “They are truly inspiring young people and it’s an honor to be able to present them with a token of our appreciation as leaders in the community.”

Students receive a certificate and a backpack with small gifts donated by local businesses.

Peterson said Communities That Care, in and of itself, is not a program, but a customized framework to plug into a community for proactive and progressive prevention of problem behaviors for youth.

“The beauty of the model lies in its evidence-based approach to address a myriad of different problems,” she said.

Communities That Care is built on understanding that problem behaviors, such as delinquency, drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, etc., can be prevented by reducing risk factors and increasing protective factors, Peterson said.

She said the process involves five phases including getting started, getting organized, developing a community profile, creating a plan followed by implementation and evaluation.

“Once risk factors and protective factors are prioritized, it is the job of the CTC board to select evidence-based programs that are proven to have positive effect on the risk factors,” Peterson said.

Guiding Good Choices is a free, five-week family workshop to help families reduce conflict and poor family management, as well as protect youth against underage drug and alcohol use.

Peterson said Second Step came to the community through efforts of the Tooele County School District. It is an evidence-based program for kindergarten through eighth grade that teaches social and emotional learning. Sandy Medina is the coordinator for the program. Peterson said Medina has experience as a school teacher and an elementary secretary, and is very effective in the work she does in the schools.

Stacy Smart is the Family Programs coordinator.

“Most of her work is with Guiding Good Choices, but she is also a certified QPR instructor,” Peterson said. “Stacy works hard and effective in coordinating program efforts. Currently, we are partnering with the new Sterling Elementary to run a Guiding Good Choice class for their parents. We are excited about this.”

The QPR Suicide Prevention Program was brought to Tooele through Valley Mental Health Prevention. Peterson said Communities That Care coordinates QPR trainings throughout the community.

“Over 4,500 people have been trained to recognize warning signs and risk factors associated with suicide,” Peterson said.

She said Communities That Care has helped to host two religious summits to help educate religious leaders on signs and symptoms associated with suicide.

“These summits were well received and helped to spread the word about QPR,” Peterson said.

She concluded that Communities That Care works because it goes beyond guesswork.

“It allows us to make sure our efforts are based in sound evidence for the best results,” Peterson said. “It also works because it is a collaborative effort with many agencies in our community. Prevention work is synergistic as we approach our goals. Tooele serves as an example to many other communities of effective prevention.”