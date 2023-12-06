Almost a year after ground was broken, Harris Community Village and Resource Center, a hub for the unsheltered and those experiencing financial difficulties, has opened in Tooele City.

The ribbon was cut at the location of the old Harris Elementary School at 251 N. First Street on Nov. 20 at noon.

In attendance were community leaders, staff from the Tooele Community Resource Center, and Switchpoint, the parent company of the resource center; those from state and county offices, future residents, and members of the community.

During a luncheon, several speakers were given time to talk about their excitement regarding the opening including DeAnn Christiansen, Tooele County Housing Authority project owner; Tooele City’s Mayor Debbie Winn, two future residents; Carol Hollowell, with Switchpoint; Wayne Neiderhauser, the state’s homeless coordinator; and Gary Dalton, with Tooele County Human Services.

“A legacy is defined as leaving something behind of value to guide others towards a better future,” Dalton said. “Legacy is about the well-being of future generations. Truly the future is bright, and the well-being of our community will be wonderfully served by this supportive housing and service-oriented community approach to serving the homeless population in Tooele County.”

Future resident Gabriel Crawford, who came from California to Utah to feel safe, said he is looking forward to moving into an apartment at the center.

“This has been a long time coming,” he said. “I’ve been excited about it to say the least. This is an absolute miracle and a wonderful opportunity for the community to start helping the community itself… All I can see is the vision of what I can make… This can help everyone in their own individual way. This is an enormous step forward for the community.”

After lunch, tours of the facility were given from 1-2 p.m.

The Harris Community Village and Resource center sits on 10 acres and includes the old Harris Elementary building, which has been turned into the resource center and a new apartment building.

Located in the front of the resource center just past the main doors are offices, an intake room, and a client computer lab where those utilizing resources at the facility will be able to work on resumes, schoolwork, and applications.

To the right of the offices and computer room is a shower area for clients who aren’t staying at the facility and a men’s dormitory for those seeking shelter. The dormitory includes 18 regular beds and bunk beds. There are also dressers, bathrooms, and showers for those utilizing the shelter.

“Our shelter will be different from other shelters,” Christy Johnson, Tooele Community Resource Center Director told the Transcript during a tour. “Our clients will be able to be here during the day and night. Because there is such a lack of affordable housing, we don’t put a time limit on those staying in the shelter.”

To the left of the building there are family rooms for those with children who need shelter. There are seven family rooms including three small and four large rooms. The family rooms include bunk beds, a bathroom, and a desk area for parents to work or students to complete homework.

The women’s dorm is also located on the left side of the building and includes 14 beds and bunk beds, bathrooms, showers, and dressers for those staying to store their belongings.

Those staying in the shelter will be required to help clean, take care of the place, and be good neighbors, according to Johnson.

“This is all about making progress,” she said.

On exceptionally cold nights during the winter, the Tooele County Health Department will give the “ok” for the facility to declare an emergency situation to house additional individuals experiencing homelessness in an overflow area.

Other facility amenities include 24/7 childcare for up to 25 children, a laundry room with lockers, a volunteer area and break room, an industrial-sized kitchen to provide three warm meals for those staying in the shelter and drop-in clients, a medical clinic, and case management offices.

“Case management is the magic-cause for clients in homeless services,” Johnson said. “If they are receiving resources like budget planning, finishing education, and pursuing trade-school options, statistically, they have success.”

Case management offices may include Workforce Services, Veterans’ affairs, and an office for a police officer overseeing homeless services.

The resource center will be open from around 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, but during the evening and night, those in need of assistance will be able to push a button on the outside of the front of the building and a staff member will let them in.

Originally the Tooele Food Pantry, located at 38 S. Main Street, was going to be moved to the facility, but there wasn’t enough room, so the pantry will stay where it is. Tooele Thrift, the second-hand store located next to the food pantry will also stay where it is.

Improvements in the old school building were completed by Wadman Construction, based out of Ogden.

Outside the resource center, there is a playground and a “heart of the center” including benches and xeriscape landscaping located between the resource center and the new apartments. The facility also includes 99 parking stalls.

The apartment building is located to the left of the resource center and includes 66 units with 42 studios, six one-bedroom apartments, and 18 two-bedroom apartments.

Housing in the building will be available for individuals and families struggling with poverty, the unsheltered, and those in recovery who need assistance. The goal of the project is to provide a safe, stable place for members of the community to live as they work toward independence, Johnson said. Housing will be available for as long as needed.

“Our goal is to keep people housed once they move into the housing,” Johnson said.

The housing project was designed by AJC Architects, a planning and designing firm based out of Salt Lake City. Construction was completed by Bonneville Builders, a general contracting company based out of Sandy.

The northern part of the property will not be developed at this time. The whole project cost $33 million, $20 million over initial estimates as a result of rising building costs.

The project was funded by Intermountain Healthcare, Rocky Mountain CRC, Goldman Sachs Low Income Tax Credits, Utah Housing Corporation, Olene Walker Housing Trust Fund, and private/public investment.

Although the project was funded, additional funds will be required to run the facility. Donations of toilet paper, paper towels, and laundry soap will also be needed. The center will be run mainly on volunteer work.

“Volunteering is a great way for people to get involved and help others,” Johnson said.

Those who would like to volunteer, donate, or need an application for housing can stop by the facility or the food bank, or email christyj@switchpoint.org.

The idea for the Harris Community Village and Resource Center was first presented to the Tooele City Council in July 2020.

Harris Elementary was closed in 2018 and was originally put up for sale that same year for $2.6 million. It was purchased by Skull Valley Health Care who worked to rezone the property and later sold it to the Tooele County Housing Authority, who currently owns the property.

Over 70 people in Tooele County were experiencing homelessness before the Harris Community Village and Resource Center was opened. Now many of those people have a place to go.

“We have a need in our county, and we are so happy we have a place for people to feel connected,” Johnson said. “We find when people feel connected to their community, their outlook on life changes and they want to make improvements.”